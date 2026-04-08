Papa Michigan to Headline Labor of Love Gala

NEW YORK, NY – Reggae and dancehall veteran Papa Michigan is set to take center stage as the featured artist at this year’s Labor of Love Resilience Gala. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at the Crest Hollow Country Club, beginning at 12 noon.

In a recent interview, Papa Michigan emphasized that his appearance will go beyond entertainment.

“It will be more than a performance, it’s about making an impact and contributing to a cause,” he shared. He added that he is “honored to be part of this year’s Team Jamaica Bickle event, which seeks to raise funds to support our athletes… our ambassadors who continue to amaze fans with their spectacular performances.”

Patrons attending the gala can expect a dynamic set from the seasoned performer. Papa Michigan noted that guests will be taken on a musical journey spanning his early dancehall hits to his most recent releases, promising an engaging and nostalgic experience.

The artist, who is set to release his new anthem “Grind Neva Sleep” on April 10, continues to receive recognition for his contributions to the genre. In addition, he was recently honored for his work with The Mighty Diamonds. He was also among the recipients of the Casony Award in Queens.

With anticipation building, organizers are encouraging supporters to secure their tickets early. The event promises to be an inspiring afternoon of music, culture, and community impact.

Tickets for the Labor of Love Resilience Gala are now available. Patrons are encouraged to secure their seats by visiting www.teamjamaicabickle.org.