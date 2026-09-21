Entertainment

Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2026 Sets Sail With Reggae Icons

The 11th annual voyage will sail Nov. 11–16 from Miami to Jamaica aboard Norwegian Joy

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News14 minutes ago
0 7 2 minutes read

 

Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise 2026: Ding Dong & Ravers Clavers
Jamrock crowd favorites Ding Dong & Ravers Clavers will return this year. (Photo: Tizzy Tokyo)

 

MIAMI, Fla. – Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley’s Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise will return for its 11th edition Nov. 11–16, 2026, sailing from Miami to Jamaica aboard Norwegian Joy with a multigenerational bill led by Burning Spear, Sizzla, Capleton, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Stephen Marley and Damian Marley.

Reggae Icons

The 2026 lineup spans more than five decades of reggae and dancehall, pairing foundational figures with contemporary artists and sound-system crews.

Roots reggae and Rastafarian consciousness are represented by Burning Spear, Sizzla, Capleton, Junior Reid, Richie Spice and Sister Carol. Similarly, Barrington Levy, Flourgon, Johnny P, Terror Fabulous, Professor Nuts and L.U.S.T. draw from dancehall’s formative eras. Meanwhile, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Mr. Lexx, Ghost and Tony Matterhorn reflect its global rise in the 1990s and 2000s.

Ding Dong & the Ravers Clavers bring Jamaican street dance to the stage. In addition, Gyptian adds melodic reggae and lovers rock. Meanwhile, Protoje, Lila Iké and Sevana represent the modern reggae revival.

450 joins as part of dancehall’s new wave, while Jemere Morgan extends one of reggae’s best-known family lineages.

At the center of the bill, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen Marley will reunite for their Traffic Jam set.

Damian and Stephen Marley
Brothers Stephen Marley and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley share a moment on stage during the 2025 voyage. (Photo: Armond Revis-Nixon)

Sound Clash at Sea

Jamrock’s signature Sound Clash at Sea will also return, featuring Stone Love (Geefus), King Jammy, Silverhawk Sound, Rory Stone Love, Renaissance Sound, Federation Sound, Warrior Sound, Rampage Sound, Kingston12 HiFi and Souljah1 Muzik in a shipboard showcase of one of Jamaican music’s defining traditions.

Jamaican Culture at Sea

Launched in 2014, the five-day event has expanded beyond concerts while keeping Jamaican culture at its center. The programming includes cuisine from acclaimed Chef Lumley. In addition, it features Nyabinghi sunrise sessions, sound baths and fitness offerings. There is also the debut of Paradise Flow, a Pilates and meditation session with Naomi Cowan. Furthermore, Ravers Clavers’ Trey Smith will lead dancehall classes. Ludi and domino tournaments, mini golf, go-karting and themed All White, Blackout and Rep Your Country nights round out the schedule. In another first, Jamaican playwright and actor Oliver Samuels will bring live theater aboard the cruise.

The cruise will return to Jamaica following the impact of Hurricane Melissa in 2025, with stops in Falmouth and Ocho Rios. Also, organizers say Jamrock remains the only chartered cruise to make two Jamaican port calls.

The voyage’s evolution is chronicled in the new documentary All in the Same Boat, directed by Reshma B and produced by Boomshots TV. Premiered by VIBE, the film follows an idea conceived by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and his manager, Dan Dalton. The concept started with an unlikely pitch. Eventually, it became an enduring institution in reggae and dancehall culture.

WATCH Welcome To Jamrock Full Documentary | Trailer

RESERVE FOR THE 2026 CRUISE:

welcometojamrockreggaecruise.com

A LOOK AT JAMROCK OVER THE YEARS

ARTISTS RETURNING IN 2026:

Burning Spear
Burning Spear turns the mic to the crowd as fans sing along to his timeless anthems aboard the 2022 Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise. (Photo: Tizzy Tokyo)

 

Sizzla 2022 WTJC
Sizzla (2022) | Photo Credit Tizzy Tokyo

DJS & SOUND SYSTEMS:

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley holds the coveted Sound Clash at Sea trophy, ready to crown the 2025 champion.
Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley holds the coveted Sound Clash at Sea trophy, ready to crown the 2025 champion. | Photo: Armond Revis-Nixon

ON-BOARD EXPERIENCES:

Yoga at Sea
From yoga and fitness sessions to dancehall classes, Jamrock keeps cruisers moving well beyond the concert stages. | Photo by Tizzy Tokyo

 

2025 Ludi Game
2025 Ludi Game | Photo Credit Kiddest Metaferia –

GIVING BACK:

Cindy Breakspeare and Kabaka Pyramid
Cindy Breakspeare and Kabaka Pyramid deliver books donated by Jamrock cruisers to Jamaican students in need during the cruise’s Annual Book Drive. | Photo: Evan Wollenberg

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News14 minutes ago
0 7 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

U.S. Premiere of “YOUNG AT HEART—MONTY ALEXANDER” comes to Miami

August 9, 2006
Beres Hammond Receives Doctorate

Beres Hammond Forever Giving Thanks Tour 2023 From California to South Florida

May 20, 2023

Christopher Martin Promotes His U.S. Debut STEPPIN RAZOR In New York

May 13, 2015

South Florida Bands Catching “The Reggae Wave”

November 11, 2011

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button