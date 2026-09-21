MIAMI, Fla. – Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley’s Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise will return for its 11th edition Nov. 11–16, 2026, sailing from Miami to Jamaica aboard Norwegian Joy with a multigenerational bill led by Burning Spear, Sizzla, Capleton, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Stephen Marley and Damian Marley.

Reggae Icons

The 2026 lineup spans more than five decades of reggae and dancehall, pairing foundational figures with contemporary artists and sound-system crews.

Roots reggae and Rastafarian consciousness are represented by Burning Spear, Sizzla, Capleton, Junior Reid, Richie Spice and Sister Carol. Similarly, Barrington Levy, Flourgon, Johnny P, Terror Fabulous, Professor Nuts and L.U.S.T. draw from dancehall’s formative eras. Meanwhile, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, Mr. Lexx, Ghost and Tony Matterhorn reflect its global rise in the 1990s and 2000s.

Ding Dong & the Ravers Clavers bring Jamaican street dance to the stage. In addition, Gyptian adds melodic reggae and lovers rock. Meanwhile, Protoje, Lila Iké and Sevana represent the modern reggae revival.

450 joins as part of dancehall’s new wave, while Jemere Morgan extends one of reggae’s best-known family lineages.

At the center of the bill, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and Stephen Marley will reunite for their Traffic Jam set.

Sound Clash at Sea

Jamrock’s signature Sound Clash at Sea will also return, featuring Stone Love (Geefus), King Jammy, Silverhawk Sound, Rory Stone Love, Renaissance Sound, Federation Sound, Warrior Sound, Rampage Sound, Kingston12 HiFi and Souljah1 Muzik in a shipboard showcase of one of Jamaican music’s defining traditions.

Jamaican Culture at Sea

Launched in 2014, the five-day event has expanded beyond concerts while keeping Jamaican culture at its center. The programming includes cuisine from acclaimed Chef Lumley. In addition, it features Nyabinghi sunrise sessions, sound baths and fitness offerings. There is also the debut of Paradise Flow, a Pilates and meditation session with Naomi Cowan. Furthermore, Ravers Clavers’ Trey Smith will lead dancehall classes. Ludi and domino tournaments, mini golf, go-karting and themed All White, Blackout and Rep Your Country nights round out the schedule. In another first, Jamaican playwright and actor Oliver Samuels will bring live theater aboard the cruise.

The cruise will return to Jamaica following the impact of Hurricane Melissa in 2025, with stops in Falmouth and Ocho Rios. Also, organizers say Jamrock remains the only chartered cruise to make two Jamaican port calls.

The voyage’s evolution is chronicled in the new documentary All in the Same Boat, directed by Reshma B and produced by Boomshots TV. Premiered by VIBE, the film follows an idea conceived by Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and his manager, Dan Dalton. The concept started with an unlikely pitch. Eventually, it became an enduring institution in reggae and dancehall culture.

WATCH Welcome To Jamrock Full Documentary | Trailer

RESERVE FOR THE 2026 CRUISE:

welcometojamrockreggaecruise.com

A LOOK AT JAMROCK OVER THE YEARS

ARTISTS RETURNING IN 2026:

DJS & SOUND SYSTEMS:

ON-BOARD EXPERIENCES:

GIVING BACK: