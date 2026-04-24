International Radio Broadcasters Experience Jamaica at Sandals Ocho Rios

OCHO RIOS – From April 20th to the 24th, Radio Broadcasters from the UK and Canada were treated to a week-long experience at the Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort to enjoy the resort as well as enjoy some of Jamaica’s best tourism experiences. This coverage reached approximately 3 million radio listeners in the UK and Canada.

One radio station from Jamaica, Fyah 105 FM, also participated to complete the total of 12 radio stations. These radio stations include CFLY from Kingston, Ontario and CFGQ in Calgary, CFOX in Vancouver, all from Canada. Nation Radio South and Nation Radio London, as well as InDemand Radio, are some of the radio stations from the UK.

Brand Jamaica

Lyndsay Isaacs, Public Relations Manager at Sandals Ocho Rios, said, “ This is all about Brand Jamaica, and we are partnering with the Jamaica Tourist Board to remind the world that Jamaica is open for business.” She added, “We also had various attractions in Ocho Rios involved, as well as stakeholders in tourism from the community and the cruise shipping industry.”

Throughout the week, broadcasters enjoyed exclusive tours and activities designed to showcase Jamaica’s vibrant culture and breathtaking natural attractions. The itinerary included visits to iconic sites such as Mystic Mountain, famous for its thrilling bobsled rides and panoramic views, and Dunn’s River Falls, one of the island’s most celebrated landmarks. Guests also experienced the unique atmosphere of the Poco Loco floating bar, providing them with firsthand stories to share with their international audiences.

Sicorney Jackson, public relations officer from the Jamaica Tourist Board, added, “We are having these radio hosts experience Jamaica for themselves by taking them to Mystic Mountain, Dunn’s River Falls, and the Poco Loco floating Bar so they can be ambassadors for Jamaica when they speak on air.”

Boost to Jamaica’s Global Image

The collaboration between Sandals Ocho Rios and the Jamaica Tourist Board highlights a strategic effort to boost Jamaica’s global image as a premier travel destination. By inviting influential radio personalities to immerse themselves in local experiences, organizers hope to inspire more tourists from the UK, Canada, and beyond to visit the island.