Broward County Commission Appoints Jamaican-American Attorney As Next Broward County Attorney

BROWARD COUNTY – Upon the motion of Mayor Mark Bogen and Broward County Commissioner Lamar Fisher, the Broward County Commission voted unanimously to appoint Deputy County Attorney Annika E. Ashton as the next Broward County Attorney. This will be effective September 10, 2026. This is after the retirement of current Broward County Attorney Andrew Meyers.

A native of Jamaica and Broward County, Annika serves as the Deputy County Attorney. She leads the Broward County Attorney’s Office of Finance, Real Property, and Housing practice group. This group provides legal services to the County in connection with the management of real property. It also provides help in structuring financial transactions for ongoing capital bond issuances and other financing arrangements. In addition, it supports the affordable housing programs. She serves as counsel to several County agencies. These include the Office of Management and Budget, Finance and Administrative Services Department, the Real Property Section, and the Housing Finance Authority.

Before joining the County Attorney’s Office, Annika served as a law clerk for the Hon. Adalberto Jordan on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. She also worked for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Annika also practiced in the Real Estate and Labor and Employment practice groups of international law firms in New York and Miami.

Annika is also active in the Florida Bar and local bar associations. She is a member of Class I of the Florida Bar Leadership Academy. In addition, she is a Past President of the Caribbean Bar Association. She is also a former member of The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division Board of Governors. Moreover, she has served on numerous Florida Bar committees.

Annika is a proud graduate of Boyd Anderson High School, Princeton University, and Columbia Law School and resides in Coral Springs.