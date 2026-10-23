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Jamaican Nurse Claudette Powell Receives Order of Distinction

Photo of Lyndon Taylor Lyndon Taylor12 minutes ago
0 7 2 minutes read

National honor recognizes more than 20 years of health care volunteerism and service to the Jamaican diaspora.

 

Mrs. Claudette Powell, RN, OD
Mrs. Claudette Powell, RN, OD

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Registered nurse Claudette Powell received Jamaica’s Order of Distinction in the rank of officer for her contributions to the Jamaican diaspora and her long-standing service in health care and the community.

Powell was among 41 Jamaicans honored at the National Honours and Awards ceremony at King’s House on Sunday, Oct. 19. This day is observed as National Heroes Day.

Kingston reception celebrates national honor

Lady Allen Congratulates Claudette Powell
Lady Allen Congratulates Claudette Powell

Family, friends and associates from Jamaica, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom celebrated Powell later that evening at a reception at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

Her Excellency Lady Allen congratulated Powell and praised her commitment to Jamaica and public service.

“That’s the woman she is, and we’re proud of you and congratulate you,” Lady Allen said.

Former Health Minister Dr. Fenton Ferguson also attended and commended Powell’s work.

“Nurse Powell has done tremendous work over a certain period of time, and I salute her on this national honor,” Ferguson said.

Dr. Rose Green of the Jamaica Nurses Group of New York opened the tributes, praising Powell’s leadership and commitment to service.

The evening began with a meet-and-greet and music, giving guests an opportunity to reconnect and reflect on Powell’s impact.

Claudette Powell poses with Dr. & Mrs. Fenton Ferguson
Claudette Powell poses with Dr. & Mrs. Fenton Ferguson

Family, faith and a life of service

Powell’s husband, Michael, and their children, Keisha and Casey, joined the celebration.

Casey said the award recognized his mother’s service, leadership and sacrifices. He accompanied her to the podium as the gospel song I Love You Lord played.

In her remarks, Powell thanked the guests, particularly those who traveled long distances, and acknowledged the person who nominated her.

“I give, not expecting anything in return, but this award is moving,” Powell said. “Thank you to the person who nominated me for over 20 years of volunteerism in health.”

Powell urges diaspora to volunteer

Powell said growing up with a single mother helped shape her decision to enter nursing and dedicate her career to caring for others.

She encouraged guests to volunteer, emphasizing that service does not have to be overwhelming. Small acts, she said, can support others and strengthen communities.

Her message reflected the generosity and compassion that have defined her work in health care and community development.

Community leaders join the celebration

Guests included Carol Harvey-Richards, mother of Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Other guests were Dr. Robert Clarke, Dr. Trevor Dixon, Dr. Gary Rhule, Professor Neville Ying, Dr. Una Clarke, Dennis Hawthorne, Victoria Rogers, Derek and Georgia Cyrus, Janice Julian, Nadine Sutherland, and Dr. Kevin Brown. Additional friends and community leaders also attended.

Dr. Lawman Lynch of New York City chaired the reception, which honored Powell’s achievement and the value of service to country and community.

Powell’s Order of Distinction recognizes a career marked by compassion, leadership and volunteerism. Meanwhile, her story also offers a message to the Jamaican diaspora. Giving back can create a lasting difference, even when no reward is expected.

 

Photo of Lyndon Taylor Lyndon Taylor12 minutes ago
0 7 2 minutes read
Photo of Lyndon Taylor

Lyndon Taylor

Lyndon Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a boutique media and public relations consulting agency in New York City. With an illustrious career as an award-winning journalist and public relations consultant, he has been a contributor to various community and Diaspora publications.

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