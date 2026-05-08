Graduate Student Commencement Speaker Lawman Lynch To Inspire Class of 2026 at St. Thomas University

MIAMI – Jamaican-born educator and community advocate Lawman Lynch, now based in New York, has been selected to deliver the graduate student commencement address for the Class of 2026 at St. Thomas University, a prestigious recognition honoring his academic excellence, ethical leadership, and commitment to service.

Dr. Michelle Johnson-Barnes, Provost & Senior Vice President of St. Thomas University, Florida, indicated that as a student scholar whose work has consistently exceeded standards and program learning outcomes, Lynch is a wonderful role model and representation of the university’s mission to develop ethical leaders for the global community.

On Thursday, May 14, 2026, Lynch will stand before graduates, faculty, families, and distinguished guests at the Fernandez Center in Miami, Florida, to deliver the graduate student commencement address, representing not only his graduating class, but also the power of perseverance, purpose, and faith.

Faculty members and university administrators nominated Lynch for this distinguished honor based on his academic achievement, leadership within and beyond the classroom, and continued service to community and education. His journey reflects what is possible when determination meets opportunity.

Graduate Degree

Lynch will graduate with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Ethical Leadership from the Education Department at St. Thomas University, marking the culmination of years of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Yet behind the academic regalia and doctoral title lies a deeply personal story. Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Lynch’s path to this moment was far from easy. Raised from humble beginnings, he faced significant life challenges, including periods of uncertainty and even homelessness. Like many immigrants pursuing a better future, his journey was marked by hardship and sacrifice. Still, he remained grounded in the belief that circumstances do not define destiny.

Through every obstacle, Lynch remained anchored in faith. He attributes much of his success not only to resilience and discipline, but also to the grace of God, which he believes carried him through seasons when giving up seemed easier than pressing forward.

“This moment is not just mine,” Lynch shared. “It belongs to everyone who believed in me when the road was difficult: my mother, my sister, my family, my mentors, my friends who became family, and every person who poured encouragement into my journey. I stand here because of a village.”

His mother and sister remain central pillars of his support system, alongside extended family members, mentors, and lifelong friends whose prayers, sacrifices, and belief in his potential helped shape his path. For Lynch, success has never been an individual accomplishment, but a collective victory.

Now serving as an educator and leader in New York, Lynch has dedicated his professional life to uplifting underserved communities, advocating for equitable access to education, and ensuring young people have opportunities to thrive. His work reflects the very principles of ethical leadership he studied — service, justice, integrity, and transformative impact.

Graduate Student Commencement Speaker Selection

Being selected as graduate student commencement speaker carries particular significance within immigrant communities and among first-generation scholars striving to overcome adversity.

“As an immigrant, coming to America with hope and determination to build something greater, I want people to know that beating the odds is still possible,” Lynch said. “The dream is still real. It requires work, sacrifice, faith, and perseverance, but it is possible.”

His upcoming address is expected to inspire not only graduates crossing the stage but also countless others navigating their own difficult chapters.

Lynch’s core message is clear: never give up and always stay prepared for an opportunity. He stresses that persistence, faith, and community are essential to achieving one’s dreams, no matter how long it takes.

Lynch’s journey serves as proof that obstacles do not erase true purpose, encouraging others to persist.

On May 14, Lynch stands before the graduating Class of 2026 not only as a commencement speaker but as a symbol of resilience, faith, and possibility for immigrants and aspiring scholars everywhere.