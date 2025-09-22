SOUTH FLORIDA – Erica Appleby is a Jamaican-American designer based in Hollywood, FL whose path from childhood sketches to global fashion influence is stitched with purpose, pride, and a drive to empower others with her brand ETA Luxe. This National Sewing Month she’s been channeling that energy into sharing her love of fashion creation through sewing lessons for anyone ready to create.

Erica’s love of art started early. She was the kid sketching outfits at eight while watching Bob Ross with her mom.

“I was always art driven,” she says. “My mom made sure I had a well-rounded upbringing with museums, books, and a strong sense of identity.” That mix of creativity and culture set the tone for everything that came after.

Internship at Cynthia Rowley

Her first big break came with an internship at Cynthia Rowley, where she learned how a fashion house really works. “Everyone was in the same building, from Cynthia and her husband at the top to PR, design, and packaging. I had to know everyone because I delivered to every department,” she remembers. From there, she went on to design behind the scenes for Shein, earning both experience and direct revenue from her work.

Inspiration

Through it all, Erica has kept her mother and women like her at the center of her designs.

“That’s why I design with women of color in mind, our curves, our shapes, our stories.” Her collections at ETA Luxe pull from tropical and Bohemian vibes with natural stones, feathers, and clean symmetry that nod to her Caribbean roots. Her latest collection, inspired by birds, celebrated freedom and transformation. A highlight of her career so far was being featured at Caribbean Fashion Week. “It felt full circle,” she says. “I could give back to the community that raised me.”

Sewing 101

Now she’s teaching others to tap into their own creativity. Through her sewing classes, Sewing 101, Sewing Basics, Sewing Bootcamp, and a full Fashion Design course, Erica helps people build skills and confidence.

“Sewing, painting, drawing, these are tools that can sustain you, especially when you reach the level of a CEO,” she says. “I didn’t see teaching in the cards, but I grew into it. My mom always said I had a gift for speaking.”

Her creative studio Luxe Art Tech takes that vision into different spaces with Canva tutorials, virtual fashion shows, and mentorship for up-and-coming designers. “I remember the people in my neighborhood who didn’t have the same opportunities. That’s why I share what I’ve learned.”

Design Philosophy

Erica’s design philosophy is simple but powerful: intention first. “You are one in one million, a daily gift,” she says. Fit and personal connection matter to her, and she often works closely with clients before she ever starts sketching. “Your way is the right way.”

As National Sewing Month unfolds, Erica’s journey is a reminder that sewing is not just a craft. It is self-expression. It is empowerment. And for anyone ready to pick up a needle, it can be the start of a legacy.