One Love Jamaica Rebuild Concert Aids Hurricane Melissa Victims

SUNRISE – On December 6, a special fundraising concert, “One Love Jamaica Rebuild” will be held at The Faith Centre Ministries (formerly Plantation Worship Center) in Sunrise, Florida. This event aims to support relief efforts for individuals affected by Hurricane Melissa.

“One Love Jamaica Rebuild” is spearheaded by Bishop Henry B Fernandez—minister, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and best-selling author. It is also led by Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s consul general to the Southeastern United States.

Star-Studded Performances

The concert will feature dynamic performances by renowned artists Papa San, Minister Marion Hall (formerly known as Lady Saw), and Carlene Davis. Besides live music, the concert will take the form of a telethon. This will allow attendees and viewers to donate funds throughout the event.

A Free, Inclusive Event

Admission to the concert is free, and everyone is encouraged to attend or tune in to support the cause. As Bishop Fernandez explains, “We have several artistes who have committed to performing and the aim is to raise money so people can donate.” The event is designed to unite the community in compassion and action. All proceeds are dedicated to hurricane relief.

Bishop Fernandez’s Commitment to Humanitarian Work

Bishop Fernandez is the founder of The Faith Centre Ministries, which boasts a diverse congregation of over 10,000 members. This includes Caribbean nationals, African Americans, Caucasians, Latinos, and Africans. His longstanding commitment to humanitarian work is well-known, particularly in Jamaica, his country of birth.

“Jamaica has always been in my heart. I’m a son of the soil. I planted a church in Jamaica years ago and it was a thriving ministry but I’ve always done humanitarian work in Jamaica, including in the aftermath of last year’s hurricane. I’ve shipped many containers, distributed food and medical supplies, and I’ve always extended my love to help my Jamaican people. I’ve also done similarly in countries like Haiti and the Bahamas,” Bishop Fernandez shared.

How to Support “One Love Jamaica Rebuild“

Date/Time : December 6 – 7:00pm

: December 6 – 7:00pm Location : The Faith Center Ministries, 5555 NW 95th Avenue, Sunrise, Florida 33351

: The Faith Center Ministries, 5555 NW 95th Avenue, Sunrise, Florida 33351 Admission : Free

: Free How to Help: Attend in person or watch the telethon and donate to support hurricane victims

The “One Love Jamaica Rebuild” benefit concert is more than just an evening of music—it is an opportunity for the community to come together in solidarity and generosity to uplift those affected by Hurricane Melissa. Your support can make a meaningful difference in helping families rebuild and recover.