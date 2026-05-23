43rd Annual International Reggae And World Music Awards Winners

LAUDERHILL – Third time proved the charm for Richie Innocent at the International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA). The event took place here on May 17 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

He won the Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer. It was his third straight nod in the category, and being recognized at the International Reggae And World Music Awards is a remarkable achievement for any entertainer.

“It was hard work, dedication, commitment, confidence, determination and the spirit of perseverance finally bringing a favorable result for the first time, after celebrating and supporting my fellow poets throughout the years,” said the New York-based Richie Innocent.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital, he was raised in rural St. Elizabeth parish where his music career began 30 years ago as Innocent. In fact, the International Reggae And World Music Awards have long celebrated artists from diverse backgrounds like his.

Vybz Kartel Wins Big

Vybz Kartel was the star of the 43rd IRAWMA. The flamboyant deejay won nine awards, two of which were shared. Among them were the Bob Marley Award for Entertainer of The Year. He also won the Peter Tosh Award for Recording Artiste of The Year. In addition, he took Album of The Year for the Grammy-nominated Heart And Soul.

Although he did not attend the show, Vybz Kartel acknowledged the recognition from the IRAWMA committee on Instagram. Notably, the International Reggae And World Music Awards continue to highlight major talent and memorable moments every year.

“Tonight I give thanks to the International Reggae and World Music Award for this incredible honour. Awards like these do more than celebrate individuals – they help preserve the heartbeat of our culture. They remind the world that reggae and dancehall are not just music…they are history, struggle, triumph, spirit and identity. To be recognised by your peers is one of the highest honours an artiste can receive because greatness means more when it is acknowledged by those who truly understand the journey,” his post read.

Kartel also won the Gregory Isaacs Award For Best Song with God is The Greatest; Jimmy Cliff Award For Best Crossover Song; Best Male DJ/Rapper; and Best Caribbean Entertainer.

He shared Best Music Video for You Remind Me with DJ Khaled, Bounty Killer, Buju Banton and Mavado. And for Best Collaboration (Reggae Song) for You Remind Me.

Award Winners

Other major winners were:

Shenseea (Best Female DJ/rapper)

(Best Female DJ/rapper) Masicka for the EP Her Name Is Love

for the EP Her Name Is Love Etana (Best Female Vocalist)

(Best Female Vocalist) Spice (Marcus Garvey Humanitarian Award)

(Marcus Garvey Humanitarian Award) Richie Innocent (Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer)

(Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer) Sean Paul (Most Popular Hurricane Melissa Song, Faith We A Keep)

(Most Popular Hurricane Melissa Song, Faith We A Keep) Popcaan (Best Entertainer/Social Media Influencer)

(Best Entertainer/Social Media Influencer) DJ Mac for Producer of The Year

Journeyman reggae artiste Burning Spear and Mavado were both honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Gramps Morgan of Morgan Heritage was a double winner, taking home the Jacob Miller Award for Best Male Vocalist and Best Inspirational Song for People Like You.

Special Honor Awards went to Burning Spear, Wayne Armond, booking agent George Crooks, rapper/producer DJ Khaled, Howard Chung of VP Records and Mavado. In summary, the International Reggae And World Music Awards offer a platform for leading artists and industry figures to receive international recognition each year.