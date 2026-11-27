The Climate Talks Have Collapsed. What Should the Caribbean Do Now?

The collapse of climate negotiations at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, poses an urgent question for the Caribbean. How can a region facing some of the world’s gravest climate risks secure its future when international financing remains uncertain and political cooperation is increasingly fragile?

On Sunday, the United Nations climate talks in Antalya, Türkiye, ended without an agreement. Negotiators from 196 countries and the European Union ran 44 hours past the scheduled close, making COP31 the longest climate summit on record. It is the first since Copenhagen in 2009 to end without a deal adopted by all parties.

Having attended the conference, I left deeply concerned about the widening gap between the urgency of the climate crisis and governments’ willingness to act collectively. The failure to reach an overarching agreement exposed divisions rooted in competing economic interests, domestic political pressures and conflicting national priorities.

The proposed Antalya Pact failed after major fossil fuel-producing countries resisted commitments to move away from coal, oil and gas. The European Union and several climate-vulnerable countries refused to endorse a text that made no reference to fossil fuels. Disputes over adaptation finance further complicated negotiations, with vulnerable countries pressing for stronger commitments on the scale and predictability of support.

Although negotiators reached agreement on several other issues, the failure of the central political declaration exposed the limits of international cooperation when national interests collide.

For the Caribbean, the consequences extend far beyond diplomacy.

The Limits of Climate Diplomacy

Caribbean countries have spent decades influencing international climate policy, principally through the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS). Their collective diplomacy has helped secure recognition of the 1.5°C temperature goal, the particular vulnerabilities of small island developing states and the need for international arrangements to address loss and damage.

AOSIS must continue to defend these achievements and press developed countries to honour their commitments. Yet Antalya exposed the limited extent to which diplomatic gains have translated into meaningful outcomes, as well as the deep uncertainty surrounding the financing on which much of the region’s resilience planning depends.

What the COP31 Climate Summit Means for Finance

For years, climate finance has been discussed through pledges, targets and new facilities, with the expectation that public money from developed countries would eventually reach vulnerable countries at the necessary pace and scale. I have long questioned the realism of that expectation, given the domestic fiscal pressures, electoral considerations and competing national priorities that shape public spending decisions.

At Antalya, disagreements over adaptation finance compounded divisions over fossil fuels. Developed countries were reluctant to make additional financial commitments or establish clearer arrangements for delivering previously agreed support. The impasse reinforced longstanding concerns about the reliability of international public finance for vulnerable countries.

For countries confronting increasingly destructive hurricanes, coastal erosion, water insecurity and deteriorating infrastructure, uncertainty and delays in financing have serious consequences. Communities remain exposed, essential services become more vulnerable and recovery costs continue to rise. Effective adaptation demands sustained investment in infrastructure, environmental protection and institutional capacity, supported by financing that governments can plan around and deploy when needed.

The failure at Antalya strengthens the case for Caribbean governments to exercise greater control over their climate and development priorities.

Developed countries remain bound by their international obligations, and the Caribbean must continue to demand adequate financial support. At the same time, regional governments must develop financing strategies and implementation systems capable of functioning when external resources arrive late or fall short.

Build on What Already Works

The Caribbean has spent decades building institutions capable of supporting a more coordinated response.

The Caribbean Development Bank provides development finance and technical assistance. The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre supports climate planning, project preparation and access to international funds. The Caribbean Biodiversity Fund mobilises conservation finance, while the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency coordinates regional disaster preparedness and response.

The University of the West Indies is another important regional asset. Established in 1948, it has developed generations of professionals, produced research and strengthened public policy across the Caribbean. Its scientific and technical expertise supports climate risk assessment, adaptation planning and the design of investments grounded in evidence.

These institutions embody decades of collective investment in capabilities that many Caribbean countries would struggle to sustain independently. Their value becomes particularly clear when regional cooperation produces timely, measurable results.

Insurance, Debt Swaps and Green Bonds

The Caribbean’s catastrophe risk insurance mechanism provides one example.

Following Hurricane Melissa in October 2025, CCRIF SPC provided Jamaica with US$91.9 million under its tropical cyclone and excess rainfall policies. An initial US$8 million was released within days, giving the government immediate liquidity as it confronted extensive damage and mounting recovery costs.

The payouts represented only a fraction of Jamaica’s recovery requirements. They nevertheless demonstrated the value of a regional financial mechanism with established rules, dedicated resources and the capacity to release funds rapidly after a disaster. Other financing approaches offer further possibilities. Debt-for-nature conversions in Belize, Barbados and The Bahamas have linked debt restructuring to long-term conservation investment. Green and blue bonds, climate-resilient debt provisions and regional investment vehicles offer additional ways to mobilise capital for clearly defined priorities.

Insurance provides rapid liquidity after qualifying disasters. Debt conversions can redirect financial resources towards environmental protection. Private capital can finance commercially viable investments, including renewable energy and selected infrastructure projects. Coastal protection, community adaptation and ecosystem restoration will continue to require substantial public and concessional financing.

The challenge is to match these instruments to investment needs and strengthen the systems that turn available finance into completed projects.

A coordinated regional approach could improve project preparation, reduce duplication and enable governments to draw more effectively on the expertise of regional institutions. The Caribbean already has much of the technical capacity required. Its effectiveness will depend on sustained financing, clearer institutional responsibilities and stronger coordination.

The Political Will to Act Together

Stronger regional action ultimately depends on political leadership and the willingness of governments to sustain collective commitments.

Speaking recently at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called for a permanent political head for CARICOM, the 15-member Caribbean Community, to replace its six-month rotating chairmanship. Her proposals include modest import and visitor levies to establish revenue streams capable of supporting the regional body’s operations.

These proposals warrant careful consideration. CARICOM’s rotating chairmanship allows member states to share leadership, but complex regional initiatives require continuity beyond six-month political cycles. Institutions responsible for developing and delivering regional programmes also need predictable funding to retain expertise, prepare investments and support implementation.

Any regional revenue mechanism must be assessed for its economic effects, legal feasibility, distributional consequences and governance requirements. Greater financial autonomy will demand transparent decision-making, equitable contributions and clear accountability for the use of public resources.

Caribbean countries have different economic structures, fiscal capacities and national priorities. Regional integration has repeatedly struggled to translate commitments into sustained collective action. These constraints must inform the design of any new arrangements. One practical approach is to strengthen CARICOM-wide political coordination while allowing smaller groups of countries to advance investments around shared priorities. Joint programmes in water security, coastal protection, renewable energy and disaster risk financing could pool technical expertise, reduce costs and make investments more attractive to development financiers.

A Regional Climate Investment Agenda

The immediate priority should be a CARICOM-led regional climate investment and delivery agenda, developed with the Caribbean Development Bank and relevant technical institutions. It should identify a manageable set of shared investments, establish their financing requirements, assign institutional responsibilities and set clear expectations for implementation and results.

Such an agenda would provide a stronger basis for mobilizing international, regional and private finance. It would also require governments to confront difficult questions about national contributions, institutional mandates and accountability for collective investments.

Leaving Antalya, I am increasingly convinced that the next phase of Caribbean climate leadership must give greater attention to the political economy of finance. The region should sustain its diplomatic influence through AOSIS while taking a stronger role in mobilizing, structuring and delivering investment.

The collapse of COP31 is a reminder that the Caribbean cannot depend on external public finance arriving at the scale and speed its circumstances demand. We have spent decades building institutions and expertise. Their effectiveness, financing and political support will shape what happens next.

See also: The Future of the Ocean: Urgent Actions Needed