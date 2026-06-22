The Future of the Ocean: Urgent Actions Needed

As the United Nations released its most comprehensive assessment of the world’s oceans, a Caribbean scientist helped deliver a message with urgent implications for island nations. The message is simple: Plan now, or risk having the future decided by crisis.

United Nations’ Third World Ocean Assessment

Professor Donovan Campbell, professor of geography at The University of the West Indies, was among 25 international experts selected to lead the United Nations’ Third World Ocean Assessment. Furthermore, he was the only representative from the Caribbean and from a Small Island Developing State on the assessment’s Group of Experts.

Released on World Oceans Day, the report draws on the work of more than 650 scientists and experts from 86 countries between 2021 and 2025. It assesses the environmental, economic and social condition of the ocean and its role in sustaining lives, livelihoods and economies.

Call To Action

For Campbell, the assessment is more than a scientific document. It is a call to action.

“Sustainable ocean planning and management is no longer something Small Island Developing States can afford to defer; it is the difference between managing our marine space deliberately and having its decline managed for us,” Campbell said. “The tools and the evidence now exist. What we need is the will to use them at the pace the science demands.”

The report describes intensifying pressure on ocean ecosystems from rising temperatures, marine heat waves, acidification, biodiversity loss, pollution, habitat degradation and overuse of marine resources.

But Campbell said the assessment should not be read only as a warning. It also offers a roadmap for sustainable ocean governance. Specifically, it shows how science-based planning can help countries balance environmental protection, economic development, climate resilience and social well-being.

“The ocean is central to the future of humanity,” Campbell said. “It supports food security, economic development, biodiversity, climate regulation and human well-being. What this assessment makes clear is that the choices we make about how we manage the ocean will have profound consequences not only for marine ecosystems, but for societies and economies everywhere.”

At the heart of Campbell’s message is the idea that countries now face a choice between two very different futures.

One future involves governments taking deliberate action to map and manage their marine spaces, carefully balancing competing demands such as fisheries, tourism, shipping, energy production, coastal development, and conservation.

The alternative is allowing environmental degradation to make those decisions by default.

WOA III emphasizes the importance of ecosystem-based management, marine spatial planning, and science-led governance as essential tools for navigating these competing demands.

For Campbell, this integrated approach is critical. The assessment is unique because it examines the ocean not as a collection of separate issues, but as an interconnected system in which environmental health, economic prosperity, and social well-being are inseparable.

That perspective is particularly relevant for Small Island Developing States whose economies, cultures, and livelihoods are deeply connected to the sea.

Why the Caribbean is paying attention

Few regions have more at stake than the Caribbean. In this region, tourism, fisheries, maritime transport, coastal development, recreation and cultural identity depend heavily on healthy marine ecosystems. Caribbean nations also remain among the most vulnerable to climate change. This includes sea-level rise, coral reef decline, coastal erosion, marine heat waves and stronger tropical cyclones.

The report’s findings therefore carry significant implications for Jamaica and its regional neighbours.

“The Caribbean’s future prosperity depends heavily on the health of its marine and coastal ecosystems,” Campbell said. “For Jamaica and other Small Island Developing States, sustainable ocean planning is about protecting livelihoods, strengthening food security, building resilience to climate change, and creating opportunities within a sustainable blue economy.”

One of the report’s most urgent concerns centres on coral reefs. For many Caribbean nations, reefs serve as living infrastructure. They protect coastlines from storm surge, support fisheries, preserve biodiversity, and underpin tourism industries that generate billions of dollars in economic activity.

The continued decline of these ecosystems, documented extensively in WOA III, threatens both environmental and economic stability. Without deliberate intervention, Campbell warns, the region risks losing systems that cannot simply be rebuilt or replaced.

Development and conservation go together

A key message emerging from the assessment is that environmental sustainability and economic development are not competing objectives. Instead, they are mutually dependent.

“A healthy ocean is not a barrier to development. It is one of the foundations of sustainable development. Investments in ocean stewardship generate benefits for communities, businesses, governments, and future generations,” Campbell said.

The message challenges approaches that cast conservation and economic growth as opposing forces. The report argues that long-term prosperity depends on protecting the ecosystems that support economic activity in the first place.

For Caribbean countries seeking to expand their blue economies, that lesson is especially important.

Caribbean scholarship on the global stage

Campbell’s role in the assessment marks a significant moment for Caribbean scholarship. Furthermore, it is important for Small Island Developing States seeking stronger representation in global science and policy debates.

Throughout his career, he has contributed to several major international scientific assessments. These include the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), and the United Nations Global Environment Outlook.

His participation in WOA III ensured that the unique realities and vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States were represented within one of the world’s most important ocean assessments.

At a time when island nations continue to advocate for stronger global action on climate change and ocean protection, that representation is particularly significant.

From science to action

Campbell said the next challenge is implementation. “The science is clear, but knowledge alone is not enough. The real challenge is translating evidence into action,” he said.

For policymakers, governments, businesses, and communities, the assessment provides a foundation for informed decision-making. What happens next will depend on whether leaders are willing to act on what the evidence shows.

“We have the opportunity to make decisions today that will improve the health of the ocean and strengthen resilience for future generations. The assessment provides a roadmap. What happens next depends on the choices we make,” he said.

As governments confront climate change, biodiversity loss and mounting pressure on marine resources, the assessment delivers a clear warning. Specifically, it warns that the future of the ocean will be shaped by the decisions made now.

The future of the ocean and of the societies that depend upon it will be determined by how effectively humanity plans for, manages, and safeguards its most important shared resource.

For Caribbean nations, where the sea is both lifeline and identity, the choice could not be clearer. “For Caribbean nations, the ocean is the ground we stand on. What this assessment makes unavoidable is that the health of the ocean and the wellbeing of our societies are the same question, asked twice,” he said.