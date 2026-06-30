MVP Track & Field Club’s Response to Stephen Francis Medical Situation

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Bruce James, president of MVP Track & Field Club, issued the following statement in response to public interest regarding Stephen Francis. Francis is the club’s co-founder and technical director, who is receiving medical care at a hospital.

Francis is under the care of a dedicated team of medical professionals. He and his family are grateful for the treatment and support he is receiving. While concern for his well-being is appreciated, Francis has asked to keep his medical details private. This includes his condition, diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis. The club respectfully asks that everyone honor his wishes.

Francis has devoted his life to developing athletics in Jamaica. He has helped shape the careers of Olympic, world championship and national athletes. In addition, he has made an enduring contribution to the sport’s growth and success in Jamaica and internationally. He, his family and everyone at MVP Track & Field Club deeply appreciate the many expressions of concern, prayers and well-wishes they have received.

“Our priority is to support Mr. Francis and his family while ensuring the continued operation of the club and the ongoing preparation of our athletes,” James said. “We are confident that the systems, coaching staff and leadership within MVP will continue to provide the high standard of coaching and athlete support for which the club is known.”

The club asks the public and media to refrain from speculation regarding Francis’ health and to continue respecting his privacy. If Francis or the club chooses to share additional information, it will be communicated through official MVP Track & Field Club channels.

MVP Track & Field Club thanks everyone for their understanding, compassion and continued prayers.