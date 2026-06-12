Montreal Jamaican Delegation Heads to Diaspora Conference

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — A 10-member delegation from the Jamaica Association of Montreal will attend the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference this month. Their focus will be post-hurricane recovery, investment, security, health care and stronger diaspora engagement in national development. The Jamaica Association of Montreal has long represented the interests of Jamaicans in Canada at major events like this.

President of Jamaica Association of Montreal

Sharon Nelson, who became president of the Montreal-based association in December 2025, will lead the team to the conference, scheduled for June 14-18 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James. Moreover, the event is expected to draw hundreds of delegates from around the world, including many with ties to the Jamaica Association of Montreal.

Nelson, who also chairs the Canadian contingent of the Electoral Committee that oversaw recent elections for the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, said the delegation wants to return with firsthand insight into issues affecting Jamaicans at home and abroad.

“We hear what’s happening there through the news, but by being there, we can bring that information back to the diaspora, share what we saw and experienced, and identify ways to offer further support,” Nelson said.

A key priority for the Montreal delegation is assessing recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa, which devastated lives and communities. Supporting these efforts is a core value for the Jamaica Association of Montreal.

“We want to understand what has happened nine months later. The Montreal delegation has added our bit to helping in the recovery, and it is important for us to go and see what has been done, what the needs are and what more can be done because it is a massive undertaking,” she said.

Security, health care and real estate investment are also high on the delegation’s agenda as Jamaicans in Canada weigh the quality of life, safety and financial considerations tied to investing in or returning to Jamaica.

JN Bank Canada Representative Office

Nelson said partnerships with organizations such as the JN Bank Canada Representative Office have helped address some of those concerns by offering guidance, vetted connections and financial solutions tailored to diaspora needs.

She said the partnership with JN has also opened pathways to financial stability and independence through discussions about home ownership, savings and long-term wealth building linked to Jamaica.

Nelson said the association welcomes JN Group’s role as co-chair of this year’s conference. She also said the JN Bank Canada Representative Office has become an important bridge for Jamaicans overseas. This office serves as a familiar entry point for accessing financial and support services based in Jamaica.

“Sometimes it’s so hard to get help when you’re so far away from your country, and having the JN Bank Representative Office as a partner and part of our events is critical for many reasons,” Nelson said. “For us, it’s vital to keep every connection that is associated with Jamaica because it further highlights what they do and assists members in a very important way that we may not even think of.”

She said the relationship has made it easier for Jamaicans in Montreal to support relatives, pursue investment opportunities and maintain economic ties with Jamaica.

“It’s not just about business; it’s about connecting, building relationships and finding ways to work together. We’ve always had a fantastic relationship with JN, and it’s significant that they are playing a leading role at the Diaspora Conference this year. We look forward to continuing that partnership because it is key to building Jamaica and strengthening the role of the diaspora in its development,” Nelson said.

11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference

The 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference will bring together Jamaicans and stakeholders from across the globe to discuss national priorities. This event also strengthens collaboration between the diaspora and key institutions.

Organizers say the conference offers Jamaicans overseas, including those in Canada, an opportunity to connect, share perspectives and play a more active role in Jamaica’s growth. The Jamaica Association of Montreal will continue to play an important part in these conversations.