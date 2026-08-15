Triple L and Rytikal Turn Pressure Into Power on “Keep On Fighting”

TRIPLE L RECORDS releases the new dancehall single August 21, delivering a street-rooted anthem of resilience, self-worth and survival.

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Producer Triple L is positioning his latest release, Keep On Fighting, featuring dancehall artiste Rytikal, as more than a song. It is a rallying cry for anyone facing pressure, setbacks and closed doors.

TRIPLE L RECORDS will release the track on August 21. The single speaks directly to real-life struggles, from financial strain and daily stress to the emotional weight of getting knocked down and rising again.

“The pressure isn’t here to break you, it’s here to build you.”

A Song Built on Endurance

Triple L said the inspiration came from watching people around him face hardship without giving up. Rather than make a song rooted in complaint, he wanted to create one built on endurance.

“[It was inspired by] real life. I see too many people around me getting knocked down but still getting back up. Dealing with bills, stress and doors closing in their faces. I wasn’t trying to complain about it. I wanted to create something that tells people that the pressure isn’t here to break you, it’s here to build you. Keep On Fighting,” he said.

Rytikal, he said, was the natural voice for the record because of his ability to carry songs grounded in struggle, pain and perseverance.

“Because he has lived it. He doesn’t just sing about struggle, he feels it. When he gets on a track like this, you believe him. He has the pain and the fire. He is one of the voices for people who are tired but still standing,” Triple L said.

The collaboration came together quickly and organically. Triple L said he built the rhythm with Rytikal in mind before using a family connection to make the link.

“I built the track specifically for him and reached out to my cousin, who has a better connection with him than I do. Once that connection was made, it was a wrap,” he said.

He added, “I built the rhythm from a real place. He heard it, he felt it, and the energy just matched. When two people are fighting for the same purpose, things can come together quickly.”

Sonically, Keep On Fighting is designed to hit hard: heavy drums, a hopeful melody and a raw street energy that Triple L describes as “warrior music.”

“It’s raw. It’s heavy. There is pain in the drums and hope in the melody. This isn’t soft music; this is warrior music,” he said.

“You can hear the streets in it, but you can also hear the future. It was made to move speakers and move minds, bodies and souls,” he added.

“This isn’t soft music; this is warrior music.”

A Message In The Music

At its core, the single carries a message of personal responsibility, resilience and self-worth, especially for young people trying to rise above difficult circumstances.

“Stop making excuses. Man up. Do what needs to be done. Life is going to knock you down, but you don’t have to stay there,” he said.

“To the youth, know your worth. You are not what the streets say you are. Keep On Fighting. Diamonds are made under pressure,” he added.

Independent Release

The independent release also reflects Triple L’s larger mission with TRIPLE L RECORDS: building from the ground up, maintaining ownership and using music as a platform for purpose.

“This is us building from the ground up. We’re not waiting for anybody to believe in us. We’re putting our own work out there and owning our masters. From the bottom to the top. The song is distributed by VPAL,” he said.

Triple L sees Keep On Fighting as a clear evolution in his production style. While his earlier work leaned heavily on rhythms and beats, this release pushes deeper into message-driven instrumentation.

“My production and music have always been positive, but this one has more youth and depth. Before, I was making rhythms and beats. Now I’m making messages through instruments,” he said.

“Every sound on this track has a purpose. I’m not just producing music; I’m producing strength. This is grown-man music,” he added.

Universal Theme

He believes the song’s universal theme can connect far beyond Jamaica because struggle, fatigue and survival are experiences people understand everywhere.

“Because everybody is fighting something. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. Everybody gets tired, but everybody is still here,” he said.

“When they hear this song, they’re going to say, ‘That’s me.’ And if it stops even one young person from giving up, then we did our job,” he added.

Rooted in Trench Town, a community central to reggae’s global story, Triple L said his background continues to shape the truth and urgency he brings to his productions.

“I didn’t come from comfort. I came from the concrete jungle, from Trench Town, the home of reggae music,” he said.

In a market where many producers chase trends, Triple L said his focus remains authenticity, ownership and music that speaks directly to the youth.

“A lot of producers are chasing trends. I’m chasing truth. I take my pain, I don’t complain, and I turn it into music. And I’m not doing it for fame. I’m doing it for the youth who need to know that they’re worth more,” he said.

“That’s what makes me different. TRIPLE L RECORDS,” he added.

With Keep On Fighting, Triple L and Rytikal deliver a bold dancehall statement built for speakers, streets and anyone still standing.