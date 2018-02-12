“Songs for Reggae Lovers” 2018 Available Right in time for Valentine’s Day

New York – Right in time for Valentine’s Day, “Songs for Reggae Lovers: Volume 6” is now available on VP Records/Greensleeves Records. The two-disc album gathers 30 rose handed love duets from top acts in reggae, firmly establishing itself as the premier romance soundtrack for fans of the genre.

“Songs for Reggae Lovers: Volume 6” aims straight for the heart with love tunes such as “One More Time” by Gyptian and Melanie Fiona, Sean Paul and Sasha’s “I’m Still in Love With You,” Richie Stephens and Diana King’s “The Closer I Get to You, Jah Cure & Phyllisia’s “Unconditional Love” and Queen Ifrica & Damian Marley’s “Trueversation”. Shaggy, Maxi Priest, Beres Hammond, Alborosie, Christopher Martin, Freddie McGregor and many more are also featured.

“Songs for Reggae Lovers” is a compilation series we are very proud of, as it shows reggae’s strong penchant for love songs,” said Christopher Chin, CEO of VP Records. “Volume 6 offers a solid selection by a variety of great artists that pour passion into every note and lyric.”

“Songs for Reggae Lovers” 2018 Track listing

Disc One

01. Maxi Priest & DeLaRose – Your Love To Me

02. Gyptian & Melanie Fiona – One More Time

03. Sean Paul & Sasha – I’m Still In Love With You

04. Marcia Griffiths & Cutty Ranks – Really Together

05. Lady G & Beres Hammond – Have Them In A Circle

06. Richie Stephens & Diana King – The Closer I Get To You

07. Jamelody & Ikaya – Love Has Found It’s Way

08. Etana & Busy Signal – Love Love Love

09. Wayne Wonder & Trina – For My Love

10. Sizzla & Conradine Campbell – What Am I To Do Baby

11. Alborosie & Nikki Burt – Can’t Let You Go

12. Benji Myaz & Yeshemabeth – Gimmi Gimmi Your Love

13. Fiona and Ghost – Slowly

14. Lady Saw & Shaggy – Love Is Strange

15. Dawn Penn & Bounty Killer – No No No (Word A Respect)

Disc Two

01. Jah Cure & Phyllisia – Unconditional Love

02. Queen Ifrica & Damian Marley – Trueversation

03. Christopher Martin & Alaine – Still In Love

04. Ziggi Recado & Etana – All My Life

05. Bushman & Niki Burt – Lonely

06. Luciano & Lady G – Bounty Lover

07. Lloyd Brown & Fiona – Show And Tell

08. Jimmy Riley & Michelle Gordon – Private Number

09. Barrington Levy & Lady Saw – Cool And Loving

10. Gregory Isaacs & Marcia Griffiths – Number One

11. Anthony Cruz & Nikkiesha Barnes – Hold Me

12. Wayne Wade & Melonie – I’ll Be Lonely

13. Freddie McGregor & JC Lodge – In The Heat Of The Night

14. Pam Hall & Frankie Paul – You Know How To Make Me Feel So Good

15. Sharon Forrester & Skatta – Heaven