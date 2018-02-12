“Songs for Reggae Lovers” 2018 Available Right in time for Valentine’s Day

New York – Right in time for Valentine’s Day, “Songs for Reggae Lovers: Volume 6” is now available on VP Records/Greensleeves Records. The two-disc album gathers 30 rose handed love duets from top acts in reggae, firmly establishing itself as the premier romance soundtrack for fans of the genre.
“Songs for Reggae Lovers: Volume 6” aims straight for the heart with love tunes such as “One More Time” by Gyptian and Melanie Fiona, Sean Paul and Sasha’s “I’m Still in Love With You,” Richie Stephens and Diana King’s “The Closer I Get to You, Jah Cure & Phyllisia’s “Unconditional Love” and Queen Ifrica & Damian Marley’s “Trueversation”. Shaggy, Maxi Priest, Beres Hammond, Alborosie, Christopher Martin, Freddie McGregor and many more are also featured.
“Songs for Reggae Lovers” is a compilation series we are very proud of, as it shows reggae’s strong penchant for love songs,” said Christopher Chin, CEO of VP Records. “Volume 6 offers a solid selection by a variety of great artists that pour passion into every note and lyric.”
“Songs for Reggae Lovers” 2018 Track listing
01. Maxi Priest & DeLaRose – Your Love To Me
02. Gyptian & Melanie Fiona – One More Time
03. Sean Paul & Sasha – I’m Still In Love With You
04. Marcia Griffiths & Cutty Ranks – Really Together
05. Lady G & Beres Hammond – Have Them In A Circle
06. Richie Stephens & Diana King – The Closer I Get To You
07. Jamelody & Ikaya – Love Has Found It’s Way
08. Etana & Busy Signal – Love Love Love
09. Wayne Wonder & Trina – For My Love
10. Sizzla & Conradine Campbell – What Am I To Do Baby
11. Alborosie & Nikki Burt – Can’t Let You Go
12. Benji Myaz & Yeshemabeth – Gimmi Gimmi Your Love
13. Fiona and Ghost – Slowly
14. Lady Saw & Shaggy – Love Is Strange
15. Dawn Penn & Bounty Killer – No No No (Word A Respect)
01. Jah Cure & Phyllisia – Unconditional Love
02. Queen Ifrica & Damian Marley – Trueversation
03. Christopher Martin & Alaine – Still In Love
04. Ziggi Recado & Etana – All My Life
05. Bushman & Niki Burt – Lonely
06. Luciano & Lady G – Bounty Lover
07. Lloyd Brown & Fiona – Show And Tell
08. Jimmy Riley & Michelle Gordon – Private Number
09. Barrington Levy & Lady Saw – Cool And Loving
10. Gregory Isaacs & Marcia Griffiths – Number One
11. Anthony Cruz & Nikkiesha Barnes – Hold Me
12. Wayne Wade & Melonie – I’ll Be Lonely
13. Freddie McGregor & JC Lodge – In The Heat Of The Night
14. Pam Hall & Frankie Paul – You Know How To Make Me Feel So Good
15. Sharon Forrester & Skatta – Heaven
