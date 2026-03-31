World’s Longest-Running Off-Road Triathlon in Jamaica Celebrates 30 Years

TREASURE BEACH, Jamaica — Fresh from celebrating its 33rd anniversary on 7 March, Jakes Hotel is hitting the ground running with the 30th edition of the Jakes Off-Road Triathlon. The event is taking place on Saturday, 25 April 2026 on Jamaica’s south coast. Importantly, it holds the title of the world’s longest-running off-road triathlon. The event is firmly established on the international race calendar. Additionally, it is increasingly sought out by the growing market of runcation travelers: athletes who plan their travel around destination races.

Now in its fourth decade, the triathlon draws participants from across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The field ranges from elite local athletes to international first-timers.

The course comprises a 300-metre protected ocean swim in Great Bay, a 25K back-country mountain bike through red-dirt farmland and scrubland trails, and a 7K trail run through open farmland. The race finishes on the beach at Jack Sprat restaurant.

Registration is open now at jakeshotel.com. Entry fees are $125 (individual); $150 (relay). T-shirt and pre-race dinner are included.

The event is hosted by Jakes Hotel, a long-established independent boutique property on Treasure Beach and one of the Caribbean’s least-commercialized coastal communities. Set on Jamaica’s south coast in St. Elizabeth parish, Jakes offers an eclectic collection of rooms, bungalows, cottages and villas, a spa, and the Jack Sprat beachside restaurant. The property has been a focal point for independent travelers and the international creative community since the early 1990s. It serves as the principal accommodation base for triathlon participants.

Off-Road Triathlon Proceeds

All net proceeds from the triathlon benefit BREDS, the Treasure Beach Foundation, which is a community-based non-profit founded in 2000 serving the Treasure Beach area of St. Elizabeth.

BREDS delivers programs across education, environmental conservation, community health, and emergency relief, and is principally funded through the annual triathlon. To date, the foundation has supported dozens of student scholarships and led multiple coastal conservation initiatives in the region.

Awards are presented in overall, masters, and team categories. The event is open to all abilities. Spectators, supporters, and non-racing visitors are welcome to attend race day.

“Thirty years in, the Jakes Off-Road Triathlon remains one of the most distinctive race experiences in the world,” says Jason Henzell, CEO of Jakes Hotel. “It is rooted in Treasure Beach, in the Jakes community, and in the mission of BREDS — and that is precisely what makes it worth travelling for. We are incredibly proud of what this event has become and look forward to welcoming the world to Treasure Beach this April.”

Event at a Glance