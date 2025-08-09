The Need for Ventilators in Jamaica’s Healthcare System

ATLANTA – When 19 year-old Ian Clough migrated to the United States from Jamaica in 1987, he already had a deep sense of patriotism. He was determined to return to help the less fortunate in his homeland.

Clough, who resides in Atlanta, has given educational supplies to schools he attended in Jamaica. A respiratory therapist, he has also donated ventilators to hospitals in Kingston, his native St. Ann parish, Portland and St. Mary parishes.

His latest gesture took place in July when he presented two ventilators to the Annotto Bay Hospital in St. Mary.

“Due to the physical improvement at Annotto Bay Hospital, capabilities, need, and proximity to my other childhood home, it was only fitting that they become the next focus of my giving,” said Clough. “I have a strong belief in doing everything I possibly can to help improve the lives of all my fellow Jamaicans.”

His “other childhood home” is Portland parish which borders St. Mary. That is where Clough attended Titchfield High School.

Clough graduated from Passaic Community College in New Jersey in 1995 as a respiratory therapist. At Montclair State University, also in the Garden State, he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in health education.

Getting a sound education in Jamaica and the US inspired his charity work.

“I started giving back to Newstead All Age School (which he attended) very early after leaving Jamaica. My main charity aim was to focus on three areas — education, sports and health. Therefore, I started a cricket competition called the Lloyd Clough 20/20 in Mile End Lodge where I grew up and played for when I was living there,” Clough disclosed. “Myself and my team gave school supplies and medical check-ups to the community for over eight years.”

The need for ventilators in Jamaica intensified during Covid-19, when a shortage of the breathing apparatus caused thousands of deaths globally. In June, 2024, Dr. Christopher Tufton, Jamaica’s health minister, said there were approximately 118 functioning ventilators in the country.

Clough also donated ventilators to the Kingston Public Hospital, St. Ann’s Hospital, two major medical facilities in Jamaica.