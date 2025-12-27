Couples Resorts and Issa Trust Foundation rebuilds and repairs homes for their employees

WESTMORELAND – In an effort to help employees affected by Hurricane Melissa rebuild, Couples Resorts through its non-profit arm, the Issa Trust Foundation, safely reopened its doors to guests on December 1. They hosted their first team of dedicated volunteer construction workers. This team was led by contractor Dirk Bartolazzi of Bartolazzi Homes in Wisconsin.

Volunteer Construction Team: Champions of Recovery

Rebuilding efforts comprising of skilled professionals and passionate volunteers, this team worked tirelessly to repair and reconstruct homes. The hurricane had damaged homes and facilities. Their expertise, compassion, and hands-on approach accelerated the recovery process and inspired hope among affected families.

Issa Trust Foundation’s Focus Shift: Supporting Staff in Times of Crisis

Traditionally dedicated to pediatric healthcare, the Issa Trust Foundation temporarily shifted its focus to address the immediate needs of Couples Resorts’ employees. This strategic pivot underscored the Foundation’s adaptability and deep sense of responsibility to its extended family.

Resources and knowledge were redirected to offer assistance, showcasing that the Foundation’s fundamental mission is based on empathy and support for the community.

“The Issa Trust Foundation – whose focus has always been paediatric health care – made the decision, after Hurricane Melissa, to focus for now on helping to rebuild the damaged and destroyed homes of our Couples Resorts staff,” said Chairman of the Issa Trust Foundation Paul Issa, “And, thanks to the generosity of our many repeat guests and other donors, we are now in the process of doing that.”

Home Rebuilding Efforts: Restoring Shelter and Security

The rebuilding initiative focused on providing safe and secure housing for employees and their families. The team assessed structural damage, prioritized the most urgent cases, and coordinated the delivery of building materials and supplies.

To date, numerous homes have been repaired or rebuilt, with ongoing efforts extending to those still in need. Plans are in place to continue these projects, ensuring that every affected employee has a path toward recovery and stability.

“When a family loses their home, time matters,” added Bartolazzi. “Our goal was simple, move quickly, work safely and give families back a place they can once again call home. Being able to repair the damage and restore a home right before their eyes, seeing the hope and joy it brings is why we do this work.”

Ongoing Commitment and Call to Action

After Hurricane Melissa, Couples Resorts launched a large relief effort. They focused on helping affected team members and nearby communities. As a result, they quickly provided care packages with food, water, batteries, and other essentials. They also offered temporary housing for over 100 employees who lost their homes.