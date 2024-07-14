OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – Paul Issa, Chairman of the Issa Trust Foundation and Deputy Chairman of the Couples Resorts says, “Many of our Couples’ guests had been asking how they could help staff members who had suffered damage from Hurricane Beryl, so we told them they could donate on the Foundation’s website, with the notation ‘Beryl’ and even specify the particular Couples resort if they wished.”

This initiative by the Couples Resorts guests has raised approximately J$2.7million which the Issa Trust Foundation and Couples Resorts will match for their employees affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Diane Pollard, President & CEO of the Issa Trust Foundation, emphasizes the foundation’s commitment to health and education in the regions where Couples Resorts are located.

“We not only support children and families, but also the employees of the resort. We firmly believe that employees are the cornerstone of any company’s success. In turn, during the devastating hurricane, some employees were significantly affected. Our loyal Couples Resorts guests, recognizing the dedication of the staff, also wanted to do something to help the employees in their time of need. It is our duty to assist them and show our gratitude for their hard work and resilience. To that end,100% of the donations will go directly to the employees, with Couples Resorts matching the contributions to maximize the support.”