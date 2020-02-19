Showcase Antigua and Barbuda targets leading tour operators

// // //

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority partners with the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association for the 7th Annual Showcase Antigua and Barbuda, scheduled for June 10 – June 11, 2020.

//

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – Following an incredible year in 2019, and with demand for the destination currently at an all-time high, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association, are inviting leading tour operators from the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada and the Caribbean to experience the stunning Caribbean country famed for its 365 beaches, chic hotel properties, and friendly people during the 7th annual Showcase Antigua and Barbuda, taking place from June 10 – June 11, 2020.

Antigua’s largest travel business-to-business event, ‘Showcase Antigua and Barbuda’ provides the ideal platform for wholesalers and tour operators from around the world to meet and conduct business with Antigua and Barbuda as well as regional suppliers in the tourism industry.

Having ended 2019, with a growth of 15 percent in stay-over visitors, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Officials are welcoming the increasing popularity for this ‘must visit’ destination.

New for 2020 includes additional airlift, extra hotel rooms, and engaging summer events.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority also builds on the success of last summer’s marketing campaign, #WhatCoolLooksLike by reloading the campaign this March with lots of summer savings for consumers, making Antigua and Barbuda, even more irresistible.

