ISSA/GraceKennedy Schoolboy Cricket Launches with New Sponsorship

KINGSTON, Jamaica – GK General Insurance (GKGI) and First Global Bank (FGB) have reaffirmed their commitment to youth development through sports as co-sponsors of the 2026 Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Schoolboy Cricket season. The sponsorship package, valued at more than $8 million, includes a landmark $1 million in cash prizes for players and coaches.

Speaking at the launch held on Thursday, February 12, at the Grace Foods office in downtown Kingston, Chief Operating Officer at FGB, Terry-Ann Graver, highlighted the calibre of Jamaican athletes and the implications of their sporting development for the nation’s future.

“Since our sponsorship began, we’ve witnessed a highlight reel of unforgettable ‘firsts’ that have shaped Jamaican cricket. In 2001, the Grace Shield era brought us St. Jago’s breakthrough victory over Kingston College, followed by their repeat performance in 2002. From 2003 to 2006, Holmwood Technical redefined rural dominance, winning the Headley Cup four consecutive years. In 2015, Campion College ended a 27-year drought to reclaim the Grace Shield, and in 2016, Excelsior High stunned us all with their first title since the 1960s. And just last year, Tyreke Bryan’s massive 239 for STETHS reminded us why we love this game,” she shared.

New Cash Prizes for Athletes

As part of the 2026 season, the GraceKennedy Financial Group (GKFG) brands will significantly increase their direct support to participants.

Graver said, “Each of the 10 first‑place teams across the various competitions will receive cash prizes valued at $60,000, along with an additional $30,000 awarded to their head coaches. Additionally, we are proud to offer a $100,000 educational grant to the top cricketer graduating this year and moving on to attend a local university.”

According to Graver, these awards reflect the desire to mark this milestone year in a meaningful way, celebrating excellence on the field while supporting the future aspirations of the athletes who continue to inspire.

Secondary Athletes Going Pro

Also speaking at the launch, ISSA President Keith Wellington noted the growing international recognition of talent emerging from the competition.

“We’re proud that at the just concluded World Cup for the under-19s, at least one player who still plays in this competition was selected among the tournament’s best 11. That gives us added momentum and encouragement to continue to do what we are doing because it means that there is somebody who is benefiting from the exposure that we provide.”

Since 2001, the co-sponsored competition has produced several top names in cricket that have transitioned from the secondary level to the professional ranks. The most recent example is West Indies left-arm spinner, 18-year-old Vitel Lawes. Following an impressive performance in the recently concluded ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup, Lawes was honoured with a spot in the Team of the Tournament. A standout favourite, Lawes currently captains the St. Jago High School team.

The 2026 season of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Schoolboy cricket began on Friday, February 13.