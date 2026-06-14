Stranger Cole: Remembering a Reggae Musical Icon

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Although he was a pioneer of Jamaican popular music, Stranger Cole never got the recognition many of his contemporaries received. His achievements were hailed after his death here on June 11 at age 83.

Wilburn “Squiddly” Cole, his son, said he died at the University Hospital of the West Indies. He had been ailing for some time.

Stranger Cole was known for classic songs such as Rough And Tough, When You Call my Name (with Patsy Todd) and Bangarang, a collaboration with saxophonist Lester Sterling of The Skatalites. All were released in the 1960s.

Tribute from Hon. Olivia Grange

Hon. Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s entertainment minister, was among those paying tribute to Cole.

“For more than six decades, Stranger helped shape the sound and evolution of Jamaican music from Ska through Rocksteady to Reggae. His timeless hits include Bangarang, Rough and Tough, When You Call My Name, Just Like A River and Run Joe. Bangarang is, in fact, widely regarded as one of the earliest recordings of the Reggae genre,” Grange wrote on Facebook.

Cole was raised in the Trench Town community of Kingston, which was home to many aspiring artists including Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Alton Ellis.

His initial hit songs, Rough And Tough and When You Call my Name were produced by Duke Reid. Later, Cole had another big hit in the mid-1960s with Just Like A River. He recorded it alongside keyboardist Gladstone Anderson.

In the early 1970s, Cole migrated to Toronto, Canada. While there he continued to record songs and operated a popular record store.

Wilburn “Stranger” Cole is survived by seven children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.