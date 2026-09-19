Entertainment

Bedward the Musical Brings a Defiant Chapter of Jamaican History to South Florida

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 minutes ago
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Bedward the Musical
Bedward the Musical Cast
Bedward the Musical
Bedward the Musical Cast

 

LAUDERHILL, Fla.  — Bedward the Musical, a revival of Jamaican playwright Louis Marriott’s celebrated work, will play a limited two-performance engagement at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center on Sept. 19 and 20.

Presented by the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council, the musical follows Alexander Bedward, the Jamaican preacher, healer and influential religious and social leader. Bedward’s movement confronted colonial authority and rallied around faith, dignity and social justice.

Bedward the Musical - Ricky Rowe
Ricky Rowe

Acclaimed Jamaican actor Ricky Rowe leads the company as Bedward. He takes on a complex historical figure whose conviction and influence secured his place in Jamaica’s history.

Rowe is joined by Dr. Allan Cunningham, Malachi Smith, Father Horace Ward, the Jamaican Folk Revue, Phillip Cross, Neville Williams, Nadine Brady-Taylor and Lena Lawrence. The ensemble tells Bedward’s story through drama, music, movement and Jamaican cultural traditions.

Michael Forrest directs, with choreography by Yvonne Jones-Goodridge and musical direction by Dr. Floyd Antonio.

Bedward the Musical - Allan Cunningham
Allan Cunningham

You Know Garvey. Now Meet Bedward.

The production positions Bedward alongside better-known figures in Jamaican history, inviting audiences into a lesser-told story through theatre, music and movement.

For longtime followers and newcomers alike, Bedward the Musical offers a stage-driven encounter with Jamaica’s history and cultural heritage.

Tickets are on sale at www.louisebennettheritage.com and through the Lauderhill Performing Arts Theater box office. Availability is limited to two performances.

GET TICKETS. MEET BEDWARD.

Presented by the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council, with support from Broward County Cultural Affairs and the Board of County Commissioners.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News10 minutes ago
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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