Tropic Air Charters Expands with New Aircraft

The new twin-engine aircraft will expand capacity, improve reliability and support service between South Florida and the Bahamas.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropic Air Charters said it has acquired two Tecnam P2012 Traveller aircraft. This fleet investment aims to expand private charter service between South Florida and the Bahamas.

The company expects the first aircraft to join its fleet in the coming months, ahead of the peak Caribbean travel season, with the second to follow. The purchase begins Tropic Air Charters’ transition from its legacy Britten-Norman fleet to newer aircraft built for regional island operations.

Air Ambulance

The company’s aviation operations also include Tropic Air Rescue, an FAA-certified helicopter air ambulance serving the Bahamas and Florida. These two operations are designed to support both private charter travel and emergency medical transport across the region.

Built for short regional flights, the Tecnam P2012 Traveller has two engines and an air-conditioned cabin. It offers premium interiors, USB charging ports, and large windows. Its avionics, over-water reliability, and short takeoff and landing ability support service to many short runways. This includes runways throughout the Bahamas.

“Our mission has always been to provide exceptional, seamless travel experiences for clients traveling to the Bahamas,” said Anthony Marinello, president of Tropic Air Charters. “The Tecnam P2012 Traveller allows us to elevate that experience with improved comfort, modern amenities, advanced safety features and operational flexibility. These aircraft represent the future of regional travel for our company.”

Tropic Air Charters said the aircraft will help meet demand from leisure travelers, business executives, second-home owners and yacht owners seeking direct access to destinations across the Bahamas.

“We are delighted to welcome Tropic Air Charters to the Tecnam family,” said Francesco Sferra, Tecnam P2012 special mission platforms sales and business development manager. “The P2012 was designed for demanding, high-frequency, island-hopping environments. Operators choosing the P2012 to replace older legacy fleets underscores the aircraft’s economics, performance and passenger appeal.”

Tecnam designed the P2012 Traveller for regional airline and charter operations, combining twin-engine reliability, modern flight systems and the ability to operate from shorter runways.

We expect the first aircraft to enter service ahead of the 2026-27 Caribbean travel season.