Dr. Allan Cunningham Elected to Global Jamaica Diaspora Council

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Global Jamaica Diaspora Council announces the final 2019 election results for the USA Southern Region “Moving Diaspora Engagement Forward – A Model for Deeper Partnership”.

Dr. Allan Cunningham has been elected to represent the USA Southern Region of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council. He will represent the Southern region: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Dr. Cunningham is a business entrepreneur who also believes in community enrichment. His academic achievement includes a Doctoral degree in International Business, Master’s degree in Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

Dr Cunninghams was one of six candidates for the USA Southern Region, including Arlene Richards Barr, Michelle Fanger, Garfield Heron, Mark Jackson, and David Mullings.

The Council will be established in January 2020.

The elected candidate will become a member of The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council which serves as an advisory and consultative body geared at facilitating more effective engagement between Jamaica and the Diaspora. Members of the Council will serve for three years, allowing them more time to achieve the agreed deliverables during their tenure.