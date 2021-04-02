Sophia Brown Gives Back to the Jamaica Down’s Syndrome Foundation

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Recording artiste Sophia Brown is playing her part by giving back, with a recent donation to the Jamaica Down’s Syndrome Foundation. Through her own foundation, Angelofthehearts, 16 tablets were donated last week. Aimed at assisting those who may need them for various online pursuits.

“I am someone who is always looking for ways to give back but with this particular foundation. I wanted to help in any way possible because my lovely niece Heidi Brianna Buchanan has the condition,” the artiste expressed. ” Even though she is well taken care of, there are other individuals who need the extra help and push. So by doing some research, I found this foundation and immediately wanted to be a part of it.”

Not stopping there, the artiste has set up alternative means to ensure continued support for the foundation. Especially for those on the receiving end.

Gofundme Established

“Through my foundation, a gofundme has been set up to receive donations from people I’ve reached out to for help, as well as some personal contributions,” she added.

Her philanthropic efforts will continue as this is not her first donation and certainly will not be the last.

“Giving back is a part of who I am and it will naturally continue as long as I am here. Even when I’m not, those who are close to me will continue the works of the foundation,” she expressed. In addition, she encourages other entertainers to use their platforms in a positive way.

“I see a lot of them giving back and some silently doing so as well but for those who are not. I would tell them to do so because they have the influence. Especially, being a little bit more fortunate, they can help others in many ways,” she stated.

On the musical forefront, Sophia Brown is currently on the promotional trail for her latest track “My Religion” featuring Duane Stephenson. The song has been tremendously received and has already become a favorite for many.