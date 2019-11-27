“Moving Diaspora Engagement Forward – A Model for Deeper Partnership”

SOUTHERN USA – The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council announces candidates for the USA Southern Region: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Global Jamaica Diaspora Council candidates for the USA Southern Region

Arlene Richards Barr

Dr. Allan Cunningham

Michelle Fanger

Garfield Heron

Mark Jackson

David Mullings

For more information on candidates in the USA Southern region, please visit the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council website HERE.

Elections shall be conducted over a 15-day period between December 1, 2019 and December 15, 2019. The Council will be established in January 2020.

An independent Electoral Committee for the USA Southern Region has been established to conduct elections and manage the logistics for the election of Global Jamaica Diaspora Council members.

Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Electoral Committee

Members of the Electoral Committee include Rev. Horace Ward (CHAIR), Mr. Sydney Roberts, Mrs. Kaye Chong Ms. Fern Lamey, Mr. Malachi Smith, Mr. Phillip Grant Mr. William “Tony” Gray, Ms. Gloria Campbell, and Dr. Nicole Bent Jones.

The elected candidate will become a member of The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council which serves as an advisory and consultative body geared at facilitating more effective engagement between Jamaica and the Diaspora.