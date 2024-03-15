Introducing GraceKennedy Money Services Western Union Future Champions – More in 2024

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s GraceKennedy Money Services Western Union excited to unveil a groundbreaking series that embodies their commitment to fostering talent and dreams – the #WesternUnionFutureChampions, is available now on the GKMSONLINE YouTube channel.

As the island gears up for the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletic Championships (CHAMPS), the GraceKennedy Money Service/Western Union team has taken on a remarkable mission. They’re spotlighting the underdogs, the teams with the potential to rise but have yet to make it to the top 10. These are the #FutureChampions.

The journey begins with the St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) track and field team, a group that, with just a bit of support, demonstrates the immense potential waiting to be unlocked. They’re not just preparing for this year’s CHAMPS; they’re setting the stage for what’s possible in the world of athletics.

Be part of the journey as they explore the stories of resilience, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence that define our Future Champions.

The GKMS rally cry this year is “More in 2024”. They pledge to deliver more support, more visibility and more success stories. This series is an invitation to witness the power of community and support in shaping the champions of tomorrow.

Celebrate the potential of Jamaica’s young athletes and inspire a new generation of champions. Follow the journey, share the stories of our #FutureChampions and be part of making 2024 a year of unparalleled achievement and inspiration.

#GraceKennedy #GKMS #WesternUnion #CHAMPS #Athletics #YouthDevelopment #Inspiration