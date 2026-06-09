Miami Scores Big as World Cup Fever Fuels Summer Boom

SOUTH FLORIDA – With the start of the World Cup tournament just days away, Miami is one of the cities looking to cash in on an influx of soccer-mad fans. The Hard Rock Stadium hosts seven matches. These matches include a quarter-final and third-place match.

The Uruguay/Cabo Verde Group H match on June 15 will be the first game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It takes place four days after co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in the opening game at Mexico City Stadium.

Economic Impact

Jamaican Marlon Hill, a board member of the Greater Miami Conventions Visitors Bureau, says expectations for increased commerce are high.

“Although we have hosted over seven NFL Super Bowls, we have never hosted an event of this global magnitude during the summer season. We expect an incremental direct economic impact on the usual slower summer with over 600,000 more visitors in Miami-Dade County and the South Florida region,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

According to statistics from Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ office, Miami-Dade County welcomed 28 million tourists in 2025, generating a record $32 billion in economic impact.

Free Events

Those figures are likely to increase substantially through events co-produced by FIFA, organizers of the World Cup, the Miami Host Committee and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. These include a FREE 23-day Fan Festival in Downtown Miami at Bayfront Park from June 13 to July 5.

In addition, there will be several watch parties across Miami Dade County.

World Cup Boom For Small Businesses

Hill, an attorney and key member of South Florida’s Caribbean community, says Caribbean-American businesses should be ready. He says they can benefit from the World Cup boom.

“Small businesses, especially in the areas of transportation, security, staffing, catering, concierge, and other hospitality services, are expected to see a bump in summer businesses during the tournament run,” he stated. “In fact, I highly encourage small businesses to elevate their creative outreach and online visibility to promote their services, especially to the fans from the seven teams who are playing in Miami in the group stage.”

Caribbean Teams

Curacao and Haiti are the only Caribbean teams in the World Cup. Haiti will make their second appearance. They previously played in the 1974 tournament in West Germany.

Miami-Dade has a massive Spanish community. In addition to Uruguay, Brazil and Colombia are the other South American teams which will play Group Stage matches in Miami.

Canada and the United States are the other co-hosts of the World Cup, for which Argentina are defending champions. Led by star player Lionel Messi, they open their campaign in Group J on June 17 against Algeria.

The final takes place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.