Hopeton Lindo and Hawkeye’s “Favorite” Collaboration

SOUTH FLORIDA – When Hopeton Lindo and Hawkeye agreed to do a collaboration, the latter welcomed the opportunity. They have had a friendship for over 30 years. “Favorite“, their song, was released on May 29 by Zojak Worldwide.

It is co-written by Lindo and Hawkeye, and produced by Lindo for his Irie Pen Records.

Hawkeye told South Florida Caribbean News that as a deejay, chemistry is a key thing when sharing the mic. Moreover, that came naturally with Lindo.

“What makes a good collaboration as a deejay is when your lyrics, tone and melodies complement whatever the singer or artist on the track is saying,” he said.

The veteran artists agreed to record a song together after meeting in Kingston two months ago.

“Hawkeye is one of my favorite deejays and a good friend for years. I met him at Sly and Robbie’s studio. The idea (for a collaboration) came about at Sly’s recent celebration of life. At the event, we both performed and paid tribute to Sly at the National Indoor Sports Center (in Kingston),” Lindo disclosed. “Then recently, we discussed the idea and the approach fit perfectly with the riddim.”

Favorite is an expansion of the ‘riddim’ of the same name which features songs from Lindo, Sanchez, Anthony Malvo, Peter G, Novel T and Inique, as well as a juggling mix by sound system maestro King Waggy T.

Hawkeye is excited to be a part of the project.

“Working with Hopeton Lindo is legendary, I would say. Knowing a legend who has hits and lyrical delivery skills under his belt, working with Hawkeye, another lyrical hit-maker, tell me what anyone would call that? Nothing but legendary!” he exclaimed.

Hopeton Lindo Hit Songs

Lindo is known for songs like Territory and Lonely Night. He has also written or co-written many classic tracks. These include Temptress by Maxi Priest; Red Rose For Gregory by Gregory Isaacs; Telephone Love by J C Lodge and Can You by Brian and Tony Gold.

Hawkeye was at the height of his popularity during the 1990s. His hit songs include Arrest mi Officer, Go Rachel and Man A Bad Man.