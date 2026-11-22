FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jamaica won three gold awards and one silver at the 2026 Travvy Awards, which travel advisors vote on. Travel advisors named Jamaica the Caribbean’s best culinary destination and the Jamaica Tourist Board the region’s best tourism board.

The Jamaica Travel Specialist program, which trains travel advisors to sell the island, won gold for best travel agent academy program. Jamaica also took silver for best Caribbean destination, finishing behind the Dominican Republic.

The 12th annual awards were handed out Nov. 5 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. TravelPulse and AGENTatHOME, both owned by Northstar Travel Group, host the event.

Jamaica’s 2026 Travvy Awards

Gold : Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean

: Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean Gold : Best Tourism Board – Caribbean (Jamaica Tourist Board)

: Best Tourism Board – Caribbean (Jamaica Tourist Board) Gold : Best Travel Agent Academy Program (Jamaica Travel Specialist)

: Best Travel Agent Academy Program (Jamaica Travel Specialist) Silver: Best Destination – Caribbean

The results are a step up from last year. At the 2025 Travvy Awards, Jamaica won silver for culinary destination and tourism board and bronze for best Caribbean destination. The Jamaica Travel Specialist program won gold both years.

“We are deeply grateful to the travel advisors who voted Jamaica among the very best in this year’s Travvy Awards,” Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said. Bartlett said the awards show how strong Jamaica’s partnerships with travel advisors are. He said advisors’ firsthand knowledge helps travelers discover the island, “from our vibrant culinary scene to the warmth of our people.”

Donovan White, Jamaica’s director of tourism, called travel advisors “among Jamaica’s most important ambassadors.”

“We are particularly proud to see the Jamaica Travel Specialist program honored with gold,” White said. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to providing advisors the knowledge and tools they need to recommend the destination with confidence.”

The awards come a little more than a year after Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica in October 2025. In early November, the Ministry of Tourism said 92% of the island’s hotel rooms were back in operation.

The Travvy Awards honor destinations, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, tourism boards and other travel suppliers, and travel advisors pick the winners. The awards are often called the Oscars of the travel industry.

Winners will be featured in AGENTatHOME magazine and on TravelPulse.com. The full list of winners is available on TravelPulse.com.