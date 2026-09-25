Commentary: Caribbean Coincidence

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The general secretary of the opposition party in Jamaica recently pointed out that hurricane recovery has been slow in the devastated parish of Westmoreland where the selfsame opposition party won all three seats.

Punishment for victory.

No one believes in coincidence unless it is the prophet of a self fulfilling prophecy. Courts, judges, police officers and forensic scientists do not believe in coincidence. On this occasion neither will voters or any present or former residents of Westmoreland.

Hello Diaspora.

The entire Caribbean is beset by political, fairy tale, coincidences where unlawful detention causes crime reduction, unexplained illicit enrichment is explained, failures of management and leadership has no ownership, limitation of appointments to a select few is appropriate and a barrage of press releases and events highlight great failures as accomplishments.

Caribbean Coincidence

It is a new world, explanations are just that, without substance or truth. Put another way, so long as something is said, however farcical, or something is written, however untrue, it is a Caribbean coincidence, unlikely. Lies, failures, deceptions and distractions are not coincidences to the hidden truth. Truth is no longer the first casualty of war, it is the first casualty after election day.

Among the torrent of excuses put out by the current Jamaican administration is that schools are being repaired to a higher quality, hence it is a slower act. Ridiculous and cold comfort to the irreparable academic damage to the Melissa cohorts and their parents of Westmoreland.

History will record this giant failure. The children of the responsible are not suffering likewise.

Do as I say not as I do, the zenith of hypocrisy.

It is no coincidence if substantial resources are not devoted to education, medical facilities, strengthening houses and houses for everyone, then there will be extended disaster after hurricanes. Communities having been destroyed, are now being moved to iron boxes or elsewhere, where they are readily visible by the procurers of same from their hillside residences with expensive binoculars.

Tea Party in Wonderland

Unwanted foreigners about to be dumped on the Caribbean to please the USA. A giant new prison while a government party member is concerned about the killing of a constituent but not critical of policy. The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in Wonderland.

No wonder the Russian aluminum company Rusal is pulling out of Jamaica. On this, leadership has been silent as the lambs, with no replacement or substitution. First Westmoreland, next Manchester and St. Catherine.

The Jamaican people are no longer willing to accept crumbs and crusts.

It is too late for the failed French royalty remark: Let them eat cake.