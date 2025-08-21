Meet the Wellness Leader Guiding Diaspora Women to Rebirth on Retreats in Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Each morning, as the sun breaks over the Caribbean Sea, a quiet ritual begins at one of Jamaica’s most storied wellness sanctuaries. A circle of women steps barefoot onto the mat, the scent of salt and lemongrass in the air, and begins to move—slowly, purposefully, together.

They’ve come from all over the world—New York, London, Toronto, Kingston—not just for yoga or detox, but for something deeper: renewal. And at the center of it all stands Sharon Feanny, the Jamaican wellness pioneer whose Radiant Retreats are transforming what it means to travel well.

“I want women to leave with a deep sense of vitality, joy, and purpose,” Sharon says. “Not just a temporary glow, but a shift that stays with them long after they leave.”

At 60, Sharon is redefining aging, leadership, and wellness—one retreat at a time. And in a global wellness industry often driven by performance and aesthetics, her approach is rooted in presence, pleasure, and cultural reverence.

The Woman Behind the Movement

Sharon Feanny’s name is already well-known in Caribbean wellness circles. A certified yoga teacher, aromatherapist, meditation coach and nutrition advocate, she’s been at the forefront of holistic living in Jamaica for more than three decades. But her journey is anything but linear.

She has walked through the fire of real life—raising three children, living with an autoimmune condition, navigating divorce, and managing anxiety and panic attacks. Each challenge became part of her teaching toolkit. “Yoga and meditation helped me survive some of the hardest seasons of my life,” she says. “They also helped me stay soft, stay open, and stay strong.”

Her wellness philosophy—Live Fit. Live Life. Live Love.—emerged after closing her beloved Shakti studio in Kingston and moving to Montego Bay. It’s a blueprint for mind-body-spirit alignment, built on decades of teaching, learning, and healing.

Sharon’s global audience continues to grow, thanks in part to her Amazon bestselling Live Fit Kitchen™ cookbook, online programs, and the evolution of her live retreats. But it’s her immersive, week-long wellness experiences in Jamaica that truly showcase her magic.

Radiant Retreats: Wellness with Depth and Warmth

Sharon’s Radiant Retreats are designed to do more than reset the body. They aim to recalibrate the entire self.

These retreats blend detox nutrition, functional movement, mindfulness, and Caribbean hospitality into a deeply healing experience. Participants unplug from busy schedules and reconnect with intention. They rise early for sunrise yoga. They savor plant-based meals prepared by world-class chefs. They spend afternoons swimming in the sea, journaling under palm trees, or receiving massages infused with local botanicals.

And they come home to themselves.

“The retreat is about going inward,” Sharon says. “It’s about learning to nourish yourself on every level—not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually too.”

Each retreat includes a structured detox phase—free of alcohol, sugar, wheat, and dairy—paired with nutrient-dense meals designed to support cellular regeneration and digestive health. But there’s no deprivation here. The food is rich and deeply satisfying. Think pumpkin coconut soup, roasted plantain with tamarind glaze, and ginger-lime smoothies.

“This isn’t about dieting. It’s about vitality,” Sharon says. “We eat to feel alive.”

Aging Radiantly, Living Fully

What makes the Radiant Retreats even more powerful is their focus on midlife transformation. As Sharon has grown into her 50s and now 60s, she’s embraced a mission that feels both personal and collective: helping women age with confidence, curiosity, and strength.

“I see so many women give up after menopause,” she says. “They feel like their best years are behind them. I want to flip that narrative completely.”

Her Radiant Aging Retreats focus on functional movement, including yoga and strength training; guided meditations for clarity and self-compassion; and intentional time for rest. Guests learn not just how to stretch and strengthen, but how to reframe aging as a spiritual and creative rebirth.

“We get to ask: Who am I now? What do I want from this next chapter? What have I been too afraid to claim?” Sharon says. “And we get to ask it in a space that’s beautiful, safe, and supportive.”

Retreat guests consistently report profound shifts—some physical, some emotional. They arrive stressed, disconnected, unsure. They leave glowing, clear, and often tearfully grateful.

“I’ve taught these practices online, one-on-one, in studios—but there’s something extraordinary about retreat space,” Sharon says. “Something sacred happens when women come together with a shared intention to heal.”

Rooted in Culture, Powered by Nature

Sharon’s approach also stands out for its deep connection to Jamaican culture. Her retreats honor local wisdom, ingredients, and rhythms. Guests don’t just come to a resort—they step into a Caribbean healing ecosystem.

They sip herbal teas made from soursop and lemongrass. They oil their skin with Sharon’s own cold-pressed coconut oil. They move their bodies to the beat of reggae and the breath of the ocean. They see the island not just as a postcard—but as a place of depth, tradition, and spiritual resonance.

“I love seeing people fall in love with Jamaica in this way,” she says. “Not just as a place to escape—but as a place to come home to their power.”

That cultural authenticity is increasingly rare in the global wellness industry, where retreats can often feel commercial or disconnected from their setting. Sharon, in contrast, embodies what it means to teach from a grounded place. She is of the land, of the people, and that groundedness infuses every detail of the Radiant experience.

The Legacy of a Wellness Leader

At a time when the yoga and wellness space is reckoning with issues of inclusivity, cultural appropriation, and burnout, Sharon Feanny offers a different kind of model—one based on longevity, depth, and lived wisdom.

She’s not trying to build an empire. She’s building a legacy—one rooted in service, transformation, and the belief that true wellness is our birthright.

“I don’t care about being the most famous teacher,” she says. “I care about making a difference in people’s lives. That’s what guides me every single day.”

For those who are lucky enough to experience her Radiant Retreats, that difference is tangible—and unforgettable.

You don’t just return home refreshed. You return home remembering who you are.