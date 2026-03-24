KINGSTON, Jamaica – In layman’s terms, organizational culture can be described as “the way we do things around here.” The shaping of a workplace culture begins at the top. A leader’s integrity, competence, care, and genuine regard for their staff create the environment where people either excel or fail.

The culture within an organization is like air. It surrounds everyone once they enter the workplace. If that air is clean and healthy, team members will thrive, and the organization will succeed. However, if the air is toxic and polluted, it becomes hazardous. It stifles creativity, creates conflict, reduces productivity, and leads to high staff turnover, all of which are costly and detrimental to the organization. Ultimately, the best employees will leave such an environment. Without people, an organization is nothing, but with a healthy culture, it can truly thrive.

The High Cost of Toxicity

Beyond burnout or compensation concerns, toxic workplace culture is one of the strongest predictors of high employee turnover. It takes a significant toll on staff, both mentally and financially.

Reports indicate that in the United States alone, toxic workplace culture has cost over 200 billion dollars in turnover over a five-year period. Additionally, disengaged employees contribute to losses exceeding 700 billion dollars due to reduced productivity. Replacing a key employee can cost up to twice their salary when factoring in recruitment and onboarding.

A toxic culture can also lead to mental health challenges, increased absenteeism, workplace conflict, legal issues, and suppressed creativity. These factors hinder growth and long-term success.

Culture is one of the most powerful forces within an organization. It often overrides strategy and vision. A toxic culture suffocates innovation and drives away top talent. For leaders, managers, and team members to address toxicity, the root causes must first be identified and understood.

What Causes a Toxic Workplace Culture

Cutthroat Environment

An overly competitive environment with little collaboration can become a breeding ground for unhealthy behaviour. This type of culture often resembles a battlefield filled with office politics and strained relationships. It leads to burnout, low trust, and a lack of empathy. When organizations overemphasize competition, employees may begin planning their exit.

Lack of Respect for Staff Members

Disrespect in the workplace is not always loud or obvious. It can be subtle, such as ignoring ideas, speaking over others, gossiping, public undermining, or micromanaging. These behaviours erode morale, reduce productivity, and contribute to high turnover. When disrespect becomes normalized, the workplace can quickly become hostile and dehumanizing.

Abusive Environment

Workplace abuse is more common than many realize. A lack of respect and care often leads to the misuse of power and the mistreatment of others. Abuse can take many forms, including verbal attacks, humiliation, bullying, sabotage, and sexual harassment. A 2022 report from a United Nations labour agency revealed that 17.9 percent of employees have experienced some form of workplace harassment. Such environments create fear, insecurity, and low morale, negatively impacting both mental and physical health.

Unethical Practices

When moral principles are ignored, professional standards are compromised, and company policies are overlooked, an organization becomes vulnerable to unethical behaviour. This includes taking credit for others’ work, wasting company resources, fraud, and dishonesty. These actions damage trust, reduce productivity, and can severely harm an organization’s reputation if left unaddressed.

Non Inclusive Environment

In environments where employees feel undervalued, marginalized, or disrespected, morale and productivity decline. When individuals are consistently put down or excluded, they cannot perform at their best. Inclusion is essential for fostering engagement, confidence, and overall performance.

Detoxing Workplace Culture

Creating a healthy workplace culture requires intentional effort. Mindfulness plays a key role in addressing and eliminating toxic behaviours. When leaders and team members are mindful of their actions and the impact they have on others, they contribute to a more positive and productive environment.

Leaders who prioritize mental health are better equipped to manage stress, make sound decisions, and support their teams effectively. On the other hand, neglecting mental well-being can lead to increased stress, reduced productivity, and declining morale.

Mindfulness helps reduce stress and anxiety, creating a more supportive and balanced workplace. True leadership requires both strength and care. Leaders must be willing to dismantle ineffective systems that hinder progress while also nurturing a culture built on respect, empathy, wisdom, and accountability.

In doing so, organizations can transform their culture into one that empowers people and drives sustainable success.