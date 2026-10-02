Dancehall Veteran Lieutenant Stitichie Passed Away at 60

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The last time Dave Rodney and Lieutenant Stitichie saw each other, it was two years ago in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital. Rodney recalled the dancehall veteran expressing a desire to accomplish more.

“He shared some of his upcoming plans. There is so much more he wanted to do,” said Rodney, his former manager.

Stitchie never got that chance. He suffered a life-changing brain haemorrhage in September, 2024 that restricted his movement and required 24-hour medical care.

Lieutenant Stitichie Hit Songs

Known for songs like Natty Dread, Wear yuh Size and Big Broad Hips, Stitchie died at the Kingston Public Hospital on September 28. He was admitted there the previous day with low blood count.

The self-proclaimed Governor died one day before his 61st birthday.

Rodney, who helped secure Stitchie’s deal with Atlantic Records in 1988, said the witty toaster “was like family.” He added that, “Even after our management agreement ended, Stitchie and I kept in close touch and I would still provide guidance on strategic moves as he pivoted towards gospel.”

Stitchie was the first dancehall act signed to Atlantic Records. He recorded three albums for the major label — The Governor, Wild Jamaican Romances and Rude Boy.

He scored two minor hit songs for the company with Night And Day and Romance.

On Instagram, Bounty Killer saluted Stitchie whom he regarded as one of his biggest influences.

“It’s with a heavy and saddening heart I’m writing this post folks walk safe big bro see you on the other side bcuz legends never dies they transcend from a Govana to a Govana,” Bounty Killer wrote.

In October, 2024, Bounty Killer donated $10,000 to assist with Stitchie’s medical expenses. Most of the funds were from Grammy winner Shaggy, through the Bounty Killer Foundation which has helped reggae artists who have fallen on hard times.

Stitchie was born Cleveland Laing and raised in Spanish Town, a community on the outskirts of Kingston. A former biology teacher and track athlete, he made his name on sound systems like Stereo One before getting the mainstream breakthrough with the hilarious Wear yuh Size in 1986.

In 1997, four years after leaving Atlantic, Stitchie became a Christian. He recorded and released several inspirational albums including To God Be The Glory and Kingdom Ambassador.