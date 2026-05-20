“Shaggy Day” in Brooklyn Celebrates Music Legend

Brooklyn, NY – Yesterday, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso declared May 19 as “Shaggy Day” in Brooklyn. The special honor was announced in Little Caribbean at Shaggy’s album release. It was a public celebration for his fifteenth studio album, “Lottery.” The event was held at I AM CARIBBEING HQ at 1399 Nostrand Avenue. The proclamation was handed over to him by Rev. Kim Council Deputy Borough President of Brooklyn.

Born in Jamaica, Orville Richard Burrell, professionally known as Shaggy, moved to Flatbush as a teenager. There, he launched his music career and began his pioneering journey in the evolution of reggae and dancehall music. With a music career spanning four decades, Shaggy has sold more than 40 million albums to date. Moreover, he landed eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

Humanitarian Efforts

Beyond his music career, Shaggy has played an essential role supporting Jamaica and its diaspora. In 2009, he established the Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation. He has since organized many Shaggy & Friends benefit concerts. These events have raised millions for humanitarian organizations.

Most recently, Shaggy played a lead role in the relief efforts following Hurricane Melissa, delivering essential goods via private flights and raising over $500,000 at a star-studded benefit concert at UBS Arena.

“Shaggy Day” in Brooklyn Declared

“From his musical genius to his leadership in philanthropy, Shaggy embodies the very best of our borough. I am so proud to declare May 19 as “Shaggy Day” in Brooklyn to celebrate this next chapter of Shaggy’s career, and his more than four decades spreading the rhythms of reggae and dancehall around the world.” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

Heartbeat of the Caribbean Diaspora

“Shaggy is the heartbeat of the Caribbean Diaspora, a voice that has carried our culture, our resilience, and our joy to every corner of the world. As a first-generation Caribpolitan, I know firsthand what it means to grow up between two worlds and find your identity in the music, the food, the people, and the streets that shaped you. In Brooklyn’s Little Caribbean, we don’t just listen to his music, we live it. Shaggy Day is a celebration of who we are, where we come from, and the culture we continue to build right here in Flatbush.” said Shelley V. Worrell, Founder & Chief Vibes Officer, I AM caribBEING + Champion of Brooklyn’s Little Caribbean

The Early Years in Brooklyn