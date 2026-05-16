SHAGGY’s New Studio Album “Lottery” Out Today

MIRAMAR – Today, Shaggy releases Lottery, his new studio album. This is via a partnership between VP Records & Shaggy’s Ranch Entertainment, on all digital streaming platforms, CD and vinyl. The 13-track project is largely self-produced alongside longtime collaborator Shane Hoosong. It features an eclectic roster of collaborators including Sting, Robin Thicke, Akon, Jeremih, Anthony Hamilton, Beres Hammond, Dexta Daps, and more. In addition, the full track listing appears below.

The album title reflects a guiding principle throughout Shaggy’s career: always bet on yourself — a mindset that has yielded three decades of global success. He has sold more than 40 million albums. His catalog moves between reggae, R&B, and pop while staying grounded in Jamaican music. Therefore, he has become the only diamond-selling artist in dancehall history. Lottery continues with that approach.

Track Project

The album opens with “God Is Amazing,” a faith-centered reflection on resilience and self-belief. The brooding dancehall pulse of the title track follows, featuring R&B heavyweight Jeremih. Lead single, “Boom Body” – produced by Costi – is a mid-tempo throwback. It features Akon alongside dancehall artist Aidonia & has crossed 10 million streams since release.

“Looking Lovely” blends dancefloor-ready hip-hop accents with the bassline hook from Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.” The track is anchored by a melodic contribution from crooner Robin Thicke. Shaggy’s admiration for Withers’ songwriting continues with a reggae reworking of “Ain’t No Sunshine,” featuring vocals from longtime friends and frequent collaborator Sting. The Grammy-winning duo also pay tribute to influential 1980s Dancehall producer Henry “Junjo” Lawes on “Til A Mawnin.” This song is grounded in sound system tradition. The single reached the Top 40 on Billboard’s Rhythmic radio chart.

“BUN (She Loves Me)” picks up the thread of “It Wasn’t Me” and turns it on its head. The track opens with a Major Mackerel quote from his 2020 Joe Grind interview before dropping into a bass and horn-driven groove. The character who once talked his way out of getting caught is on the other side of it now. Shaggy delivers with the same sharp wit that made the original a worldwide smash.

A deep reverence for dancehall remains central to the project. “Dancehall Nice,” featuring Beres Hammond and Dexta Daps, pairs Hammond’s effortless, gospel-rooted delivery, carrying the authority of a godfather figure. Meanwhile, Daps’ raw, contemporary edge adds weight.

Anthony Hamilton appears on “I’m Good.” Meanwhile, emerging artists 450, Noah Powa, and Olaf Blackwood round out the track list on “Di Gal Dem” and “Sip by Sip.”

In-store Signing Events

To celebrate the new release, Shaggy will host two in-store signing events: the first stop is today, May 15 at VP Records, Miramar, Florida (6022 SW 21st St) from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, followed by a New York appearance on Tuesday, May 19 at I Am CaribeBeing HQ, Brooklyn (1399 Nostrand Ave) from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

As a special bonus, Shaggy will sign the first 100 vinyl copies of the album exclusively for fans in attendance.

LOTTERY TRACK LISTING: