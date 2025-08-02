Independence Message: H.E. Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson Ambassador of Jamaica

WASHINGTON, DC – Independence message from the Embassy of Jamaica – H.E. Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson Ambassador of Jamaica:

It is a distinct honour and privilege to extend warm greetings to Jamaicans at home and across the globe, as we come together to celebrate the 63rd Anniversary of the Independence of our beloved nation—Jamaica.

This year, under the theme “Be Proud. Be Bold. In the Black, Green, and Gold,” we are reminded of the deep meaning held within the colours of our national flag—a powerful daily expression of who we are as a people. The black speaks to the strength and creativity that have sustained us through both triumph and adversity. The green reflects the hope and abundance of our beautiful land. And the gold captures the warmth of our sunshine and the richness of our spirit.

As we celebrate—whether in Kingston or New York, Montego Bay or Miami, Portland or Washington DC—let us wear these colours proudly. Let them remind us of our journey: one defined by resilience, faith, and unwavering determination.

Jamaica’s story has been shaped by a courageous and visionary people—those who dared to dream of freedom and sovereignty, and who worked tirelessly to build a nation rooted in justice and opportunity.

Today, we honour that legacy. We celebrate the continued contributions of Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora who elevate our country’s name across the globe—in music, in sport, in business, education, public service, and beyond.

Here in the United States, I am continually inspired by the strength, solidarity, and enduring pride of our diaspora. You carry the black, green, and gold not only in your hands, but in your hearts—and your unwavering support continues to enrich Jamaica’s global legacy.

As we mark this significant milestone, let us reflect on how far we have come, and look boldly to the future we are building—together. Let us remain united in purpose, steadfast in our pursuit of progress, and committed to creating a Jamaica that is strong, safe, and prosperous for generations to come.

On behalf of the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, D.C., and the Permanent Mission of Jamaica to the Organization of American States, I extend heartfelt wishes for a joyful, proud, and reflective Independence celebration.