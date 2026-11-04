Jamaican Jerk Festival 2026 Heats Up With Chef Showdowns

Papa Keith and JaSky Princess defend their titles as the Publix Culinary Pavilion brings celebrity cooking challenges, Caribbean cuisine and family activities to Miramar on Nov. 8.

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Two returning champions, a chef rivalry and a mystery-basket challenge are putting the kitchen in the spotlight at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival 2026. The Publix Culinary Pavilion will feature cooking competitions and live demonstrations at Miramar Regional Park on Sunday, Nov. 8. In addition, there will be conversations about Caribbean food at the event.

Presented by Publix and VP Records, the South Florida festival will pair its culinary programming with a competitive lineup led by hosts Chef Irie and Suzette Speaks. Papa Keith and JaSky Princess return to defend their respective QuickFire titles. Meanwhile, Chef Clay (Shamarley) Clayton and Chef Krystal (Kryssi) Powell face off in the Chef Throwdown.

“Food is more than what we put on our plates. It tells our stories, connects generations and brings people together,” said June Minto, managing partner and culinary director of the Jamaican Jerk Festival. “The Publix Culinary Pavilion captures that spirit, allowing festivalgoers to taste, learn, participate and have fun while celebrating the flavors and traditions of the Caribbean.”

Chef Throwdown and Celebrity QuickFire Matchups

The Chef Throwdown pits Clayton of Clay’s Kitchen against Powell of Lume Lounge. This brings two chefs’ signature approaches to the same competitive stage.

In the Celebrity QuickFire Challenge, reigning champion Papa Keith will defend his title against a celebrity challenger who has yet to be announced. Grace products and mystery-basket ingredients will test the competitors’ ability to improvise under pressure.

The Influencer QuickFire Challenge gives the program another returning champion: JaSky Princess, the 2025 winner, will compete against radio personality and singer G Cole. The matchup puts social media and radio personalities in the kitchen rather than behind the microphone.

Plant-Based Caribbean Cooking and Kids’ Activities

Away from the competitive heats, wellness expert and fitness advocate Kamila McDonald will demonstrate a Grace plant-based recipe. Her session will focus on practical ways to incorporate Grace products into everyday cooking.

The Kids Culinary & Healthy Eating Area, hosted by EatWell Exchange, will offer hands-on activities introducing younger festivalgoers to food, nutrition and cooking.

Festivalgoers Pick the Best Jerk Sauce

Audience members will have a judging role in the Grace Jerk Sauce Tasting Competition. Participating festival vendors will create sauces using Grace Jerk Sauce as the base. Attendees will sample the entries and vote for the Best Jerk Sauce winner.

Caribbean Cuisine, Wellness and the Business of Food

Chef Irie and Suzette Speaks will also moderate a panel connecting Caribbean cuisine with healthy living, entrepreneurship and cultural identity. The discussion will examine how traditional flavors can evolve without losing their roots.

The panel brings together:

Chef Reece , on reimagining traditional spices for modern kitchens.

, on reimagining traditional spices for modern kitchens. Chef Vicky Colas , on balancing business success with community impact.

, on balancing business success with community impact. Michelle-Ann Ramsay, MD, MBBS , on addressing health disparities while preserving authentic flavor.

, on addressing health disparities while preserving authentic flavor. Andrea Reynolds of Grace Foods USA , on the international appeal of jerk and Caribbean culture.

, on the international appeal of jerk and Caribbean culture. Kamila McDonald, on plant-based nutrition, fitness and healthier lifestyles.

Giveaways, trivia, photo opportunities, social media engagement and audience participation will round out the pavilion’s program, giving visitors ways to take part between demonstrations and competitions.

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival 2026: Date, Location and Tickets

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival takes place Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, from 2 to 10 p.m. at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. Children under 10 enter free. These hours apply to the overall festival.

Billed as “The Ultimate Sunday Dinner,” the festival is sponsored by Xoom, Island Car Rentals, The Jamaica Tourist Board, Memorial Healthcare System, JN Money, Miramar Park of Commerce and BGB Farms. There is support from the Broward County Cultural Division and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as well.

Tickets and additional festival information are available at jerkfestival.com.