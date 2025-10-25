Travel

Jamaica’s Tourism Industry Prepares for Tropical Storm Melissa

KINGSTON, Jamaica Jamaica’s tourism industry is showcasing its resilience and crisis management capabilities as it prepares for Tropical Storm Melissa. Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, highlights the sector’s comprehensive preparedness systems that will be activated.

Minister Bartlett highlighted that Jamaica’s strong history of being prepared helps keep visitors safe. This also ensures high-quality operations, even in tough weather.

“Our ability to respond swiftly and effectively to crises is what continues to set Jamaica apart as a world-class destination,” Minister Bartlett stated. “Resilience has long been at the heart of Jamaica’s tourism success. We have learnt from experience that preparedness is the foundation of recovery.”

The Ministry of Tourism is activating its sophisticated Tourism Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC) as of Friday, October 24, 2025. The TEOC will coordinate seamlessly with the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), and the Meteorological Service of Jamaica. Furthermore, it will work with its Destination Managers for each resort area and other key agencies, to ensure the safety of visitors and locals and overall sector continuity.

“This coordinated response reflects Jamaica’s investment in robust disaster risk management systems across all levels of our tourism industry,” Minister Bartlett explained. “From our hoteliers and attraction operators to our transportation providers and dedicated tourism workers, we have established protocols that prioritize safety while maintaining service excellence.”

The Minister said that Jamaica’s tourism workers know how to use their preparedness plans. They have built this skill over many years of experience and training. This shows the destination’s commitment to keeping visitors safe.

“By preparing now, we ensure that Jamaica remains strong, safe, resilient and ready to continue operations moving forward,” Minister Bartlett affirmed. “Our tourism stakeholders remain calm, vigilant and united in our efforts to protect both our people and our industry.”

The Ministry and its agencies keep track of official updates. They stay in close contact with all tourism groups. This helps ensure smooth information sharing and coordinated action as the weather system gets closer.

 

