SHAGGY Headlines Jamaica Strong Hurricane Relief Fundraiser

New York, NY – In response to the catastrophic devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa across Jamaica, the Government of Jamaica (GOJ), through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (MCGES), has endorsed a powerful humanitarian initiative — the “I Love Jamaica” Concert Series. This initiative aims to mobilize critical resources for national recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The event, organized by Jamaica Strong NY Inc., is scheduled for Friday, December 12, 2025, in partnership with Jammins Entertainment, The Irie Jam Foundation, RoadBlock Radio, and several distinguished collaborators. The event will take place at the iconic UBS Arena in New York, which has signed on as a major sponsor for this event. International recording and Grammy Award-winning artist Shaggy is the headliner.

This major benefit event highlights the unbreakable bond between Jamaica and its global diaspora. It unites the Caribbean community, friends of Jamaica, and music lovers worldwide to support those most affected by the hurricane’s devastation.

“Jamaica’s culture has always been a source of strength, pride, and global influence,” said The Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. “In times of crisis, it becomes a unifying force. The ‘I Love Jamaica’ concert reminds us that even from afar, our people and our friends around the world can come together to rebuild lives and restore hope.”

Purpose and Commitment

All funds generated from the event will be allocated to the Jamaican Government’s Hurricane Relief Fund. These resources will specifically assist families, students, and communities, focusing on the regions most impacted by the hurricane. Strict accountability and transparency measures will be in place to ensure that every dollar raised reaches those most in need.

Diaspora Leadership and Cultural Power

For more than three decades, Irie Jam Radio has been a cornerstone of Caribbean culture in the tri-state area, amplifying Jamaican music, community issues, and diaspora engagement. Its leadership in this initiative reflects both its credibility and its unmatched cultural reach.

“This effort goes to the very heart of who we are,” said Bobby Clarke, President & CEO of Irie Jam Radio. “For 32 years, Irie Jam has stood as a voice for our culture, our struggles, and our triumphs. In this moment of national pain, we are called once again to serve. This is more than a concert . It is Jamaica’s global family rising as one. When we combine the force of our music with the strength of our diaspora, there is no disaster we cannot overcome.”

The initiative reflects the deep concern and active engagement of the Jamaican diaspora. Their compassion and mobilization efforts have been central in responding to the island’s urgent needs. From grassroots organizations to major corporations, the diaspora’s influence continues to serve as a bridge of resilience, solidarity, and cultural pride.

A Night of Healing, Pride & Unbreakable Spirit

“When ‘Mr. Boombastic’ Shaggy and friends take the stage at UBS Arena, he’ll be carrying the heartbeat of a Jamaica that will rise again — because we cannot be broken,” said Kacy Rankine, CEO of RoadblockRadio.com / WCBS 101.1 FM HD3. “Hurricane Melissa tore through St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, St. James, Hanover and other parishes, but it never touched our resolve. Jamaica Strong’s ‘I Love Jamaica’ Concert is a lifeline for families fighting to rebuild. Roadblock will rally the diaspora as we turn this moment into hope, healing, and action.”

About the I Love Jamaica Concert Series

Jamaica Strong is part of the I Love Jamaica Concert Series. It is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sports. This event is a fundraising and cultural platform. It aims to celebrate Jamaica’s spirit and gather global support in tough times. UBS Arena is a major sponsor for this event. The first staging is expected to attract thousands of fans and viewers from around the world.

The event lineup will feature top-tier Jamaican and international artists, community leaders, and surprise guests. All will lend their voices and talents to help rebuild homes, schools, and livelihoods in Jamaica.