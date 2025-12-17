GraceKennedy Birthright Programme Deferred to 2027

KINGSTON, Jamaica – GraceKennedy Foundation has announced that the next staging of its much-anticipated annual GraceKennedy Birthright Programme has been deferred to 2027. The company focuses on supporting Jamaica’s national recovery following Hurricane Melissa.

As a result, applications for the 2026 programme, which opened in September, have been closed. All applications already submitted will be automatically transferred to the 2027 selection pool. This is provided applicants continue to meet the programme’s criteria.

Launched in 2004, the GK Birthright Programme is a cultural immersion and internship coordinated by the GraceKennedy Foundation. It offers second and third generation university students of Jamaican descent residing in the United States, Canada, and The United Kingdom the opportunity to live, work, and explore Jamaica during the summer. Additionally, participants engage in heritage and cultural tours and placements across GraceKennedy subsidiaries.

GraceKennedy Group CEO Frank James stressed that the decision was hard. However, it helps GraceKennedy and its Birthright partners focus on recovery. This way, the next group of Birthright participants can have the positive, life-changing experience the program is known for.

“Our priority must be supporting recovery for our team, customers, communities and our country,” says James. “By rescheduling Birthright to 2027, we are creating the space for that important work to take place, while also ensuring that when our interns arrive, they will experience a Jamaica that is rebuilding stronger than before.”

GraceKennedy Foundation CEO Caroline Mahfood notes that the additional time also provides an opportunity to strengthen the programme.

“Birthright is about enhancing identity, belonging and pride in Jamaica. We want participants to experience the richness of our culture and to see the best of what our country has to offer. Allowing time for our communities to recover ensures that the 2027 cohort will enjoy an even more meaningful and inspiring experience.” Mahfood adds that “We at GraceKennedy are extremely grateful to everyone who has applied so far. Our commitment to connecting with the Jamaican diaspora remains strong, and we look forward to engaging with our applicants and alumni as we prepare to welcome our 2027 cohort.”

Further updates including the opening date for new 2027 applications will be shared in the press and via GraceKennedy’s social media platforms in 2026.

2025 GK Birthright Participants

The 2025 group of GK Birthright participants included Josiah Royes from Hofstra University in New York. It also included Lauren Roach from the University of Miami in Florida. Kyrah McIntosh came from Liverpool Hope University in the United Kingdom. Abigail Ralph was from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.