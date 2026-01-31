Jakes Hotel: Celebrating 30 Years of Adventure

JAMAICA — On Jamaica’s magnetic south coast, Jakes Hotel enters the new year with new rhythm: a return to gatherings, movement, food, storytelling, and the kind of travel experiences that unfold slowly and stay with you.

Following its December reopening in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, Jakes moves into 2026 with renewed energy, marked by special programming, the return of beloved excursions, the milestone 30th anniversary of the legendary Jakes Off-Road Triathlon, and the anticipation of what’s next: newly restored rooms, new tables set, and a celebration year that subtly nods to founder Sally Henzell’s enduring creative spirit.

30% Off Sale

Jakes is now offering 30% off accommodations for new bookings, inviting guests to linger longer along Treasure Beach’s expansive horizon. Valid for stays of two nights or more now through June 30, 2026, the offer applies across hotel rooms and bungalows, with select cottages and villas included. Visit jakeshotel.com and use code “Travel” when booking online. Book by June 28, 2026.

The Social Heart, Reawakened

Life at Jakes once again moves between saltwater swims, bike rides along back roads, and long afternoons that drift into music-filled evenings at Jack Sprat Bar & Restaurant, the hotel’s legendary beachfront gathering place. Fresh fish arrives straight from the boats, lobster pizza lands on tables, and conversations stretch well past sunset, locals and travelers together, as they always have been.

This is the social heart of the south coast, where artists, athletes, writers, and wanderers coexist without hierarchy. The mood is lively, grounded, and unmistakably Jakes.

The 30th Jakes Off-Road Triathlon

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, the global athletic community returns to Treasure Beach for the 30th anniversary of the Jakes Off-Road Triathlon, one of the Caribbean’s most singular endurance events, and the longest running off-road triathlon in the world.

Each year, competitors arrive from across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas to take on a course that feels as elemental as the landscape itself: a 300-meter ocean swim, a 25K off-and-on road back-country mountain bike ride, and a 7K trail run that winds past fishing boats, farmland, and grazing cows with the legendary climb through Big Ground testing grit as much as strength.

Athletes of all ages and abilities take part, and many come not to race at all, but to cheer, celebrate, and soak up the atmosphere. The triathlon remains as much a community festival as it is a competition, powered by encouragement, carbs, music, and shared triumph. Registration is now open, and training has officially begun. For more information, visit jakeshotel.com/jakes-experiences/jakes-off-road-triathlon-2026.

Excursions Return to the South Coast

Beyond the gates of Jakes, the wider Treasure Beach experience is also reawakening.

YS Falls reopens on January 24 th , welcoming visitors back to its tiered waterfalls and shaded swimming pools

reopens on January 24 , welcoming visitors back to its tiered waterfalls and shaded swimming pools On January 31 st , the iconic Pelican Bar , owned by the legendary Floyd, perched offshore on stilts, resumes visits by boat — cold Red Stripe, dominoes, and horizon views included

, the iconic , owned by the legendary Floyd, perched offshore on stilts, resumes visits by boat — cold Red Stripe, dominoes, and horizon views included Appleton Rum Estate experiences are expected to return later in the season, reconnecting guests with Jamaica’s rum-making heritage

Meanwhile, Captain Dennis’ Beach Picnic, a longtime Jakes favorite, is already open, offering relaxed seaside lunches rooted in simplicity, salt air, and south coast hospitality.

At the Table: A Return to the Land

As St. Elizabeth Parish is considered the “breadbasket of Jamaica,” food has always been central to life at Jakes, and on January 31, the hotel introduces the first in a new series of gatherings rooted in the land and sea. The new dining experiences at Thatch Walk, celebrating the region’s farmers, fishermen, and seasonal ingredients.

This inaugural dinner sets the tone for future culinary programming, which promises to be thoughtful, local, and rooted in community, with additional events to be announced soon.

Looking Ahead: New Rooms and Celebrations

In February, four entirely renovated bungalows will come online to the Jakes landscape along the seaside, expanding the offering of the hotel’s collection while remaining faithful to Sally Henzell’s singular design language—sculptural, playful, intuitive, and deeply connected to place.

This season also carries personal significance for the Henzell family. Over the weekend of March 20, everyone awaits Sally Henzell’s 85th birthday fête, a living reminder of the creative vision that shaped Jakes from the beginning. Her philosophy still guides the hotel today: build with local hands, honor beauty in the handmade, in process, and in character, and let community lead.

Why This Season Matters

Jakes enters 2026 with momentum rooted in continuity. The anniversaries of Jack Sprat (February 14) and Jakes (March 7) arrive as affirmations rather than milestones; reminders that longevity here is measured in relationships and connections.

For travelers seeking something real, whether that’s movement, music, shared tables, salt air, and stories, this season offers an invitation to be part of something living and ongoing.

Winter rates start from $209 and summer rates start from $175 per room, per night. For more information, please visit jakeshotel.com and follow on Instagram @jakestreasurebeach