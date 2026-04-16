Peter Price Pens The Cool Ruler: The Incredible Life Story of Gregory Isaacs

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A fan of Gregory Isaacs since his youth in rural Jamaica, Peter Price became a full-fledged disciple of the legendary singer as an adult. That admiration drove him to write a biography on the talented, but troubled artist. Isaacs died in October, 2010 at age 60.

Book Launch

That book, The Cool Ruler: The Incredible Life Story of Gregory Isaacs, was officially launched in Kingston on April 13 at the Triple T restaurant. It is endorsed by the Gregory Isaacs Foundation, which is operated by June Isaacs, the singer’s wife.

“This book took me two years to complete and I learnt a lot about Gregory. That he was a true humanitarian and philanthropist. Also that he is a genius. Just examine in detail his songwriting skills and he only had secondary education,” said Price in an interview with South Florida Caribbean News.

In 388 pages, Price gives a detailed account of Isaacs’ life. He starts from Isaacs’ youth in Denham Town, West Kingston. He goes on to his mainstream breakthrough with ballads like Love is Overdue and All I Have is Love during the 1970s.

Price also looks at the years of substance abuse. These not only threatened the singer’s career but resulted in multiple court appearances and stints in jail.

“Gregory stood out from other reggae artists by the simple fact that his songs are overly addictive, overly sympathetic, and brutally frank. His slow, almost reluctant style of singing and movement across the stage are something else and his singing style is very unique,” Price noted.

A teacher and journalist by trade, he first heard that unique sound in the early 1980s. He was living in Bamboo, a rustic district in St. Ann parish. He became hooked on Isaacs’ Soon Forward and Extra Classic albums. Ultimately, he amassed a personal collection of over 300 of the artist’s records.

Stage Production

‘The Cool Ruler’ was launched last May and June in the United Kingdom where The Cool Ruler: The Musical, a stage production, had a six-show run. Terrence Wallen, a British singer of Jamaican heritage, played Isaacs.

Price toured the UK with that show. He also held book signings in areas where Isaacs has a strong base. These areas include London and Birmingham.