Golden Designs: Transforming Ageing Through Creativity, Connection and Opportunity

ST. THOMAS, Jamaica – For many people, ageing is often associated with slowing down, retirement, and reduced participation in community life. But for entrepreneur and social innovator Shelly-Ann Thompson, growing older should be viewed very differently: as a stage rich with opportunity, purpose, creativity, and continued contribution.

That belief led to the creation of Golden Designs, an organization dedicated to empowering older adults through lifelong learning, entrepreneurship, creativity, and social engagement. Guided by its powerful tagline, “End Loneliness, Live Golden,” the organization has become a beacon of hope for seniors across Jamaica, helping them remain active, productive, and connected to their communities.

“Golden Designs was established with the vision of creating opportunities for older adults to remain active, engaged, productive, and socially connected,” Thompson explained. “We recognize that ageing should not be viewed as a period of decline but rather as a stage of life filled with potential, creativity, and continued contribution.”

Inspired by Personal Connection

For Thompson, the inspiration behind Golden Designs is deeply personal. Raised by her grandmother and surrounded by older friends throughout her life, she developed a profound appreciation for the wisdom, talents, and experiences of seniors. Yet she also witnessed a recurring challenge: many older adults found themselves isolated, bored, and disconnected after retirement.

“My inspiration came from having personal relationships with older adults, as most of my dearest friends are older than I am,” she said. “Through those connections, I recognized the many talents, skills, and experiences that often go untapped after retirement.”

Determined to create meaningful opportunities for seniors, Thompson envisioned an organization that would move beyond traditional care models and instead focus on empowerment, independence, and continued growth.

The result was Golden Designs, a creative ageing initiative designed to help older adults discover new opportunities, develop new skills, maintain independence, and continue making valuable contributions to society.

Overcoming Challenges

Like many social enterprises, sustaining the organization has not been without obstacles. One of the greatest challenges has been securing sustainable funding while ensuring programmes remain affordable and accessible to older adults. Thompson also points to the need to change societal perceptions about ageing and encourage greater investment in older populations.

“There is an ongoing task of helping stakeholders recognize the economic and social value of investing in older persons,” she said.

Additionally, sourcing affordable materials for training programmes: including canvases, crochet yarn, macramé cords, and other art supplies, can be difficult in Jamaica, where such resources are often beyond the reach of the average senior. Despite these hurdles, Thompson’s commitment to the mission has remained unwavering.

Changing Lives Through Creative Ageing

About to enter its fifth year in operation soon, Golden Designs’ Senior Day Care Programme has become a transformative space for older adults seeking purpose, friendship, and personal growth.

Among Thompson’s proudest moments are witnessing participants discover talents they never knew they possessed.

“Seeing participants move from only being able to draw stick figures to painting captivating landscape and portrait pieces is truly a teary-eyed moment,” she shared.

She recalls teaching crochet to seniors who had never held a crochet hook before, only to watch some of them later establish successful micro-businesses and begin earning income from their creations.

Beyond skills development, the programme has helped participants regain confidence, build lasting friendships, and improve their overall well-being. “It has been incredibly rewarding to watch participants improve their confidence, form friendships, and maintain their dignity and independence,” Thompson said.

Building a Silver Economy

Golden Designs has continued to expand its impact through specialized initiatives aimed at supporting healthy and productive ageing.

Among its major achievements are the launch of the Senior Entrepreneurship Programme and the establishment of a Caregivers Support Group, which offers free training and support for both professional and family caregivers.

The organization has also forged partnerships with respected brands and institutions, including National Bakery, Digicel Foundation, and S Hotel Montego Bay, helping extend its reach and influence across the island.

Entrepreneurship After Retirement

One of Golden Designs’ most ambitious projects is the Senior Entrepreneurship Programme, launched in April 2026 with support from the Digicel Foundation’s Salute 21 Grant under the Silver Economy Initiative.

The islandwide programme aims to reach more than 200 older adults in Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas, St James, and Manchester.

For Thompson, the initiative addresses a common misconception about retirement.

“Too often, retirement is viewed as the end of productive engagement,” she said. “But many seniors still have the desire and ability to learn, create, and earn.”

This year’s programme focuses on crochet and macramé, crafts that offer both creative fulfilment and economic opportunity.

Participants learn how to create handmade products such as bags, home décor pieces, accessories, gifts, and custom-made items that can be sold at craft markets, community events, local businesses, and online platforms.

“These skills offer seniors the opportunity to generate supplementary income while engaging in creative and fulfilling activities,” Thompson noted.

An added benefit is flexibility. Participants can create products from home without the demands of a traditional nine-to-five work environment.

St Thomas Programme Creates New Opportunities

The next phase of the Senior Entrepreneurship Programme will take place at the Grand Begonia Beach Hotel in Lyssons, St Thomas, with training sessions scheduled for June 18 and 25, and July 2 and 16.

Thompson said the venue was selected because of its welcoming atmosphere, accessibility, and peaceful environment. “We wanted a venue that would contribute positively to the overall experience and well-being of participants,” she explained. “They immediately agreed to partner with us when approached, and we are grateful for their support.”

Participants can expect hands-on instruction, demonstrations, guided practice, and entrepreneurial training designed to help them transform newly acquired skills into income-generating ventures.

Importantly, the programme extends beyond technical instruction. Participants also receive access to a year-long business coaching component covering pricing, sourcing materials, customer acquisition, and operating a micro-enterprise.

Ageing Without Limits

At its core, Golden Designs is about changing the narrative around ageing.

Research consistently shows that creative activities and social engagement can improve mental health, reduce loneliness, strengthen cognitive function, and enhance overall quality of life among older adults. Through programmes like crochet, macramé, painting, entrepreneurship, and peer support, Golden Designs is helping seniors experience those benefits firsthand.

As Thompson looks toward the future, her message remains clear and inspiring. “Ageing should never be viewed as a limitation,” she said. “It is a stage of life that offers opportunities for growth, learning, creativity, and contribution.”

She encourages older adults to remain curious, continue developing new skills, maintain social connections, and embrace opportunities that enrich their lives.

“We want seniors to see themselves as contributors, innovators, and lifelong learners who continue to have an important role in society,” Thompson said. “Have fun. You’re not too old. Age is just a number.”

Through vision, determination, and a deep belief in the untapped potential of older adults, Shelly-Ann Thompson and Golden Designs are proving that the golden years can truly be golden: filled with purpose, possibility, and connection.