Commentary With Winston Barnes: CARICOM Hurricane

SOUTH FLORIDA – A most significant event took place in Jamaica Monday with the visit of four CARICOM leaders visiting the hurricane ravaged island nation. Firstly, that the leaders found it possible at all to leave the businesses of their countries shows sheer solidarity with a Caribbean community member state. This visit to Jamaica demonstrates their commitment.

This is of significance at a time when the region’s very safety is being threatened by the presence of U.S. warships. These circumstances could create even more hardships for not only nearby Trinidad and Tobago but much of the entire Caribbean. An area which one leader has now sought to deny needs to remain a zone of peace should be protected.

Even if no one hearing this is old enough to remember what was called “federation”, the words from the Barbados prime minister are noteworthy. She articulately emphasizes that, “Jamaica must know it is not standing alone at this time.” This is a confirmation that regionalism has its rightful place in a world where island nations are seen as disposable non-entities.

The sentiments as well as the help offered Jamaica by these leaders confirm that a twenty first century federation is not an impossibility. In fact, the ratings of powerful nations surrounding the English-speaking Caribbean might be the very reason why regionalism might be the only real alternative. This is crucial if survival is in the region’s future.

Meanwhile, we should pray that the United Nations doesn’t steal Mia Motley from the Caribbean.