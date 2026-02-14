SOUTH FLORIDA – In Jamaica, there is an old saying: ‘Good friend better than pocket money’. Willie Stewart found that out when he reached out to fellow artists for a song. The song salutes their homeland which was badly affected by Hurricane Melissa last October.

Have A Little Faith is the name of the song. Stewart wrote and co-produced it with Sean Wedderburn.

It features Leroy Sibbles, Carlene Davis, Dwisdom, Gem Myers, Glen Washington, J C Lodge, Wayne Armond, Alecia Marie, Patrick Ulysees Pinkney and Carl McDonald.

Stewart, a former drummer with the Third World band, stayed in touch with family and friends in Jamaica. He monitored Melissa’s ominous progress.

“Four days before Hurricane Melissa hit, I warned friends in Jamaica through WhatsApp and closely followed all updates, instinctively sensing its seriousness. Jamaicans tend to downplay these things since we mostly get narrow misses, but the warnings were clear,” he said.

After the hurricane made landfall on October 28, the Jamaican Diaspora watched the devastation in south-western Jamaica through television and social media. Forty-five people were killed by the Category 5 hurricane. Thousands were left homeless as a result.

Urged by his wife and Steve Lane, Stewart gathered some colleagues. They agreed to record a song. The song praised Jamaicans’ fighting spirit in hard times.

Stewart and Lane are co-executive producers for Have A Little Faith.

Artists and Musicians

“We gathered artists and musicians who willingly donated their time and talent. Collaborations included arranging strings with students from the University of Miami and contributions from lead singers like Leroy Sibbles, Gem Myers, Dr. Carlene Davis, and others, all eager to support the cause.

The project was driven by love, compassion, and teamwork, uniting artists to deliver a message of hope and faith,” said Stewart.

The Jamaican government has put the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa at $8 billion.