Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers to Launch Miami Trade Mission in 2026

Delegation will meet South Florida buyers, distributors, investors and business partners Sept. 13-18

MIAMI — The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association will lead a delegation of manufacturers and business leaders to South Florida Sept. 13-18, 2026. The purpose is a trade mission aimed at expanding commercial ties between Trinidad and Tobago businesses and the United States.

The mission will bring companies from the food and beverage, beauty and personal care, household products, technology, manufacturing, energy and related sectors to Miami. They will attend targeted business-to-business meetings, market visits, educational sessions and strategic introductions.

The effort is designed to connect Trinidad and Tobago companies with qualified U.S. buyers, distributors, importers, retailers, wholesalers, logistics providers, investors and strategic partners. In addition, organizers say South Florida offers a critical gateway for companies seeking broader access to the U.S. market.

Several members of the delegation also are expected to participate in the Americas Food & Beverage Show, creating additional opportunities to showcase Trinidad and Tobago products and build relationships in the international food and beverage industry.

Aifos Agency, led by CEO Asa P. Sealy, will manage the South Florida business matchmaking and market-development component of the mission.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to build stronger commercial bridges between Trinidad and Tobago and South Florida,” Sealy said. “Our objective is not simply to arrange meetings. We are working with each participating company individually to understand its products, capabilities and U.S. market objectives, then identifying the buyers, distributors and strategic partners that represent the strongest potential fit.”

The matchmaking process includes company assessments, market research, prospect identification and qualification, direct outreach and coordination of targeted meetings during the delegation’s visit.

Participating companies include emerging businesses pursuing their first significant entry into the U.S. market.

Established regional companies will also explore distribution, strategic partnerships, investment, and broader North American expansion. Organizers said the mission also gives South Florida’s Caribbean business community a role in strengthening trade between the region and the United States.

“The mission is seen as a gateway for Trinidad and Tobago companies entering the U.S. market,” said Dr. Ramesh Ramdeen, CEO of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association. “The U.S. is a key market for many TTMA members, offering significant opportunities, including access to a large diaspora community. Participating companies have identified local buyers, potential business partners and investment prospects as primary goals for the Miami trade mission. These objectives are supported by the long-standing trade relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and the U.S. market.”

South Florida Businesses Invited to Participate

TTMA and Aifos Agency are inviting South Florida companies interested in business opportunities with the delegation to participate in B2B engagements during the mission.

Organizers are seeking connections with:

Distributors, importers, wholesalers and brokers

Supermarkets, specialty retailers and foodservice buyers

Beauty, cosmetics and personal-care distributors and retailers

Food and beverage distributors and buyers

Industrial and manufacturing companies

Technology companies and strategic partners

Industrial gas distributors, manufacturers and large-volume users

Logistics, warehousing, customs and supply-chain companies

Investors, acquisition partners and business owners interested in cross-border opportunities

The mission also will give participating Trinidad and Tobago businesses insight into U.S. regulatory requirements, distribution channels, market-entry considerations, logistics and the practical realities of doing business in South Florida and across the United States.

The TTMA Trade Mission to Miami 2026 will take place Sept. 13-18, 2026.

South Florida businesses, buyers, distributors and organizations interested in meeting members of the delegation or learning more about B2B opportunities may contact Aifos Agency at [email protected].