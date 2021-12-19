5 B2B Sales Strategies for Post COVID-19 Success

If there’s something businesses can learn from the coronavirus, it is the ability to transform into stronger and better versions of themselves.

By better, we’re talking about putting in place strategies that facilitate business continuity even in the face of threats like the Covid-19 pandemic.

A study by McKinsey & Co shows senior executives intend to maintain or increase their digital technology investments in the coming years.

Definitely a step in the right direction and one we should all employ if we want to make sales and stay afloat.

We have five B2B digital marketing sales strategies to help promote business success Post COVID-19.

Own Your Audience

Social channels are great platforms for promoting your brand, generating leads, showcasing your offerings, and encouraging B2Bs to buy.

But like a rented apartment where the landlord ultimately dictates what you can or can’t do there, social platforms are also owned by others.

You’re pretty much at their mercy and any small change in algorithm may see some of your posts disappear.

I’m painting a dark picture, aren’t I?

Like I said at the start, social platforms are great and you should definitely use them, just don’t be overly reliant on them.

Learn how to own your audience.

When you own your audience, you have direct connections with them, along with contact information. With this, you can use tactics like email marketing and mobile marketing to target your audience with relevant messages.

Other benefits of owning your audience include:

Ability to reach them in their space (inbox) at a time that’s convenient for them.

The direct connection helps edge out competitors who are reaching prospects and customers via social platforms only.

Lower risk of losing audiences overnight. No terms of service or changing algorithms to worry about.

No worrying about the length of your text or video content. That said, stick to best practices for content creation to avoid losing your audience.

Data like customer behavior and feedback are easier to gather and analyze to help improve customer experience and encourage engagement.

2. Invest in Digital Marketing Tools

Digital marketing tools refer to applications and software you can use to run your business efficiently and cut down costs.

These tools serve different aspects of the business including sales automation, lead handling and prospecting, analytics and reporting, and CRM.

Here are top benefits of working with digital marketing tools:

Enhanced data collection. Digital tools collect and analyze raw data with speed and share this information to help drive the business forward. The insights may help you understand customer behavior, needs, and preferences.

Increased profits. According to a study by SAP, up to 93 percent of leaders stated that technology is crucial for retaining their competitive edge. The report further says that 80 percent of leaders have noticed increased profitability following their digital transformation.

Better customer experiences. Digital tools help provide seamless and intuitive experiences for prospects and customers alike.

Examples of digital tools include HubSpot, Zapier, Zoho, Tableau, InsightSquared, LeadGenius, Prospect.io, and LeadFeeder among others.

3. Cold Calling

What chances does the cold calling strategy have in this digital age?

A solid one.

Businesses strive for new ways to grow and drive higher results, which means they are open to exploring ideas from vendors.

So long as those ideas and solutions demonstrate value.

How do you go about showing value?

Start by changing your mindset. You’re not a dubious salesperson trying to dupe prospects into buying stuff that doesn’t work. You’re a professional who understands customers’ pain points and you’re here to solve them.

Know your prospect. Be a student—use information in the public domain (including on social channels) to learn the industry your prospects are in, their aspirations, and challenges. Critically assess how your solutions match up to the needs of these prospects.

Keep working on your script. Identify the section’s prospects, shut you down and rewrite them until they stop rejecting you. Think about the objections prospects raise, turn them into questions, and come up with answers.

Focus on learning and not making immediate sales. Ask open-ended questions, learn as much as you can to help you identify a solution that can work for your prospect.

Find a schedule that works. Look at past successful call records to identify the days and hours when prospects were more receptive. Focus those days and times on high-quality prospects.

4. Set Up a Referral Program

Referral programs are excellent tactics that encourage happy customers to spread the word to other decision-makers.

Since the customer will tell the story from their perspective, the listener will relate easily and is most likely to contact you.

It’s a powerful way to maximize awareness and boost sales, not to mention a low-cost way of expanding your customer base.

How do you set up the program?

Start by creating solutions and customer experiences that are worth recommending. No one is going to promote your solutions if they don’t work.

Ask customers who have been with you for a while and have a good understanding of how your solutions work.

Put together a simple lead form. Ideally, it should contain just enough information to help you accomplish your goals. In most cases, this information may include the lead’s name, company, phone, and email.

Consider creating an FAQ page for the referral program. In an easy-to-read format, let your customers know what to expect from the program.

Think about the reward you want to give. The incentive should do one of two things – provide financial advantage or improve their business.

5. Engage in Social Selling

With this strategy, you’ll be looking to add social media into your sales-boosting arsenal.

Harvard Business Review found that up to 53 percent of buyers rely on social platforms to assess emerging tools and technologies.

You have a fantastic opportunity here.

Social channels provide a subtle platform for targeting customers with your solutions in a relaxed manner. They can view your offerings without engaging an overly enthusiastic salesperson.

Here are social selling tips worth considering: