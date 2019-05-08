Miami Carnival Salutes Asa Sealy during National Small Business Week

National Small Business Week Powered by Miami Carnival – Asa Sealy, That Branding Guy

SOUTH FLORIDA – This week is National Small Business week and Miami Carnival is spotlighting Asa Sealy, CEO of A Branding Shop.

Branding entrepreneur Asa Paul Sealy’s work ethic is undeniable. When it comes to marketing and branding, Asa P. Sealy, @thatbrandingguy, has established numerous strategic alliances within the branding, business development, and lifestyle world.

This savvy stand-out businessman is a quiet man with a powerful and audible impact. He has carved out his niche while enjoying a multi-faceted career in marketing and branding and is indeed one of South Florida’s most sought-after entrepreneurs.

Humble Beginnings

Asa was born in Trinidad & Tobago where he attended the prestigious Fatima College.

After graduating, he migrated to the United States to further his education. He then attended St. Thomas University on a soccer scholarship and completed his studies at F.I.U., where he majored in Mass Media Communications and Economics.

Asa launched his career as Promotions Director of WRGP FIU radio in 1999.

While at FIU, he also served as Special Events Coordinator for the Student Organization Council; held the Special Events Chair position in Student Government; and was a key member and influencer of the Caribbean Students Association.

Career Launch

In 2013, Asa opened a boutique agency specializing in branding, marketing, artist management and event planning called Aifos Agency.

His work ethic is deeply rooted and has allowed him to become the architect responsible for some of the most exciting campaigns throughout South Florida promoting Caribbean businesses and brands.

He has also worked with international companies and brands that include: Ato Boldon (Olympic multi-Medalist), Kevin Lyttle (International Recording Artiste), DJ Mad Linx, (TV Personality/DJ – BET), Ft Lauderdale Visitors & Conventions Bureau, Barbados Marketing Agency, City of Hollywood, Hollywood CRA, Verizon Wireless, Miami Children’s Museum, Caribbean Airlines to name a few.

Having made an indelible mark with a clear vision of his role in the branding world, Asa diversified his portfolio yet again in 2017 by opening a specialty branding company, focusing on assisting business owners and entrepreneurs with their marketing and branding needs.

From development to execution, his Brickell-based agency, A Branding Shop has already attracted a solid client base servicing some of the city’s top tier brands.

Asa has solidified his company in a commanding position within a very competitive industry.

Giving Back to the Community

This branding master is committed to developing and inspiring future generations of leaders. He is the Executive Director and Founder of the Caribbean American Heritage Florida (CAHFI), a non-for-profit set up to promote the contributions of Caribbean Americans to the advancement of the United States.

He is also co-founder of Miami Under 40, a platform used to connect young professionals in Miami, highlighting their contributions while building business connections and social relationships.

He is Chairman of the Board of Miami Carnival Inc., sits on the Board of Directors for the Rhythm Foundation and is the Miami representative for the Hip Hop Caucus.

He is a happy and devout husband, proud father of two and believes in making family the top priority in his life.

In his spare time, Asa likes to travel, go to the gym, listen to music, play soccer and golf.

In 2016 he was recognized by Legacy Magazine as one of South Florida Leaders under 40.

Five Top Branding Tips by Asa Sealy

Define your story Identify your target audience Stay consistent and On Brand with your messaging Build Social Credibility Invest in your brand

Favorite Book: The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene.

Favorite App: Instagram

Favorite Productivity App: Asana

Mark your calendars and plan to attend Miami Carnival on Sunday, October 13, 2019.